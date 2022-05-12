Total reported incidents: 55
Traffic stops: 2
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 2
Medical Emergencies: 24
Mental health incidents: 1
Citizen Disputes: 3
Suspicious circumstances: 6
Thefts: 1
Car crashes: 3
Pending investigations: 3
May 2 at 1:16 p.m., a car was driving erratically along Shelburne Road. The driver was located and was pulled over by police.
May 2 at 3:18 p.m., another motorist was driving erratically along Shelburne Road, although Shelburne police were unable to locate the vehicle.
May 2 at 3:19 p.m., a man called and told dispatchers that his wife wanted him out of his apartment at the Wright House. Police were dispatched and the man was taken into protective custody. He was transported to detox for the evening.
May 2 at 4:34 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Tractor Supply.
May 2 at 5:07 p.m., Shelburne police assisted family court with the servicing of an abuse prevention order. While officers were serving the defendant, the woman collapsed. The patient was taken to the hospital.
May 2 at 5:57 p.m., a suspicious person was reported to police near White Haven Road. The individual was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then to detox.
May 4 at 7:22 a.m. A woman reported some items stolen from her car on Longmeadow Drive. An investigation is ongoing.
May 5 at 8:03 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road. Injuries were reported but everyone refused to be taken to the hospital.
May 5 at 2:21 p.m., police could not find a stray dog wandering about town.
May 5 at 4:45 p.m., a rooster was running loose on Toad Lane.
May 6 at 5:35 a.m., warnings were issued by police about fake $50 bills circulating through the area.
May 8 at 9:03 a.m., an erratic driver was pulled over along Shelburne Road near Webster Road.
May 8 at 2:29 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road near Cynosure Drive. Injuries were reported but those involved refused treatment at the hospital.
May 8 at 4:49 p.m., a brush fire was extinguished on Irish Hill Road.
May 8 at 8:25 p.m., a Green Hills Drive resident reported that someone broke into their home, “shined radiation” into her eyes and then stole her cell phone. Shelburne police were dispatched but were unable to contact the homeowner.
May 8 at 10:45 p.m., police spoke with a homeowner on Westview Drive about loud music.
