Total reported incidents: 65
Traffic stops: 2
Warnings: 2
Arrests: 3
Medical Emergencies: 20
Welfare checks: 4
Citizen Disputes: 4
Thefts: 3
Car crashes: 2
Incidents:
May 16 at 9:34 a.m., police stopped an erratic motorist on Harbor Road.
May 16 at 1:33 p.m., a man was upset about a financial matter at the Shelburne Town Offices.
May 16 at 10:16 p.m., Shelburne police gave a resident a ride to catch the bus.
May 17 at 5:55 a.m., there was a one-car crash on Bostwick Road near Wake Robin Road.
May 17 at 5:02 p.m., a Falls Road resident said that he didn’t want his daughter’s boyfriend in the house. Police concluded he was allowed to be there, and no further action was taken.
May 18 at 9:11 a.m., Shelburne police assisted South Burlington police with a welfare check at T-Bird Motel.
May 18 at 4:09 p.m., a Barstow Road resident reported someone was damaging his property at the end of his driveway. Police spoke with the individuals involved and determined the problem related to a boundary dispute.
May 19 at 11:20 a.m., an unwanted guest was refusing to leave the North Star Motel. Police later determined it was a civil matter and no further action was taken.
May 19 at 1:33 p.m., an Olde Orchard Lane resident reported a neighbor dog attacked his dog. An animal control officer was notified.
May 19 at 10:58 p.m., a theft was reported at Tractor Supply and the individuals fled the scene in a car. The vehicle was later located, and David Mitchell, 45, Justin Allen, 32, and Danielle Allen, 35, each from Rutland City, were all arrested for felony retail theft.
May 20 at 7:26 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Hoes Lane with no injuries.
May 20 at 5:43 p.m., police checked on a juvenile walking to the post office on Falls Road who was, in fact, given permission by his mother to walk to the post office by himself.
May 20 at 8:18 p.m., a stray cat was running around on Gardenside Lane.
May 20 at 9:53 p.m., a Bishop Road resident reported individuals riding dirt bikes and setting off fireworks, causing a noise disturbance.
May 20 at 10:14 p.m., a group of juveniles went pool hopping near Acorn and Gardenside lanes, but police could not find them.
May 21 at 5:56 p.m., multiple trees came down on roadways throughout Shelburne, pulling down some power lines.
May 22 at 7:09 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue assisted Charlotte Fire and Rescue with a report of boaters in distress on Lake Champlain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.