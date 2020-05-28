Total Incidents: 142
Rescue Calls: 22
Ambulance Transports: 16
Fire Calls: 3
May 16, 5:30 p.m., Two young women were reported twirling on the side of the road near the intersection of Bostwick Road and Wake Robin Drive. An officer recommended they twirl someplace safer.
May 16, 10:14 p.m., a caller reported hearing several gun shots north of his home on Spear Street. Officers checked the area but didn’t hear or see anything.
May 17, 10:03 a.m., Shelburne Rescue was returning from the UVM Medical Center when they saw a male bent over on the sidewalk on Shelburne Road at Webster Road. Rescue returned to the hospital with the man with unknown medical issues.
May 17, 1:10 p.m., a wallet was found at the beach on Beach Road. Police found the owner and returned the wallet.
May 17, 2:34 p.m., police went to Kinney Drugs after a man tried to use a fraudulent card for a purchase. The man, who witnesses said appeared to be in his 50s, had left when officers arrived.
May 18, 9:10 a.m., someone called Shelburne Police saying a man and woman were walking and arguing on Shelburne Road near Shelburne Vineyard. An officer determined the disagreement was not physical.
May 19, 3:03 p.m., a person walking on the path near Old Stage Lane found keys and eyeglasses. A post on Front Porch Forum located the owner and the items were returned.
May 19, 10 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police on Shelburne Road in South Burlington in the parking lot of Simon Liquor & Deli, where a fight involving 10-15 people was reported. When police arrived, people were behaving.
May 19, 10:10 p.m., a large bonfire was reported at a Hullcrest Road residence. A fire officer spoke with the homeowners and the fire was extinguished.
May 20, 11:57 a.m., a cell phone was found at Shelburne Bay access and brought to police who found the owner and returned it.
May 20, 12:13 p.m., someone was reported to be walking on the train tracks. Police did not find anyone. Shelburne Police are investigating because of similar incidents reported recently, including railroad property that’s been moved.
It is illegal to “enter or remain on railroad property by an act including standing, sitting, resting, walking, jogging, or running, or operating a recreational or nonrecreational vehicle, including a bicycle, motorcycle, snowmobile, car, or truck; or engaging in recreational activity including bicycling, hiking, camping, or cross-country skiing,” according to Vermont Law.
“In other words, walking along the tracks is illegal,” a Shelburne Police report said.
They are being particularly vigilant about watching for activity on the railroad.
May 20, 5:04 pm., a young man,11-12 years old, found a credit card while he was bicycling and brought it to the Shelburne Police Department. The police found the owner who was thankful.
May 20, 6:20 p.m., someone contacted police because they suspected a suspicious male was engaged in drug activity at the Shelburne Shopping Park. Shelburne Police didn’t find drug activity. Just a guy waiting for a ride.