Total incidents: 164
Medical calls: 36
Medical transports: 23
Fires: 5
Arrests: 0
May 14 at 10:52 a.m., a man yelling and swearing on the side of Shelburne Road near Dunkin Donuts declined help.
May 14 at 1:44 p.m., police could not find a woman who reportedly had stolen a camo sweatshirt from Kinney Drugs — the sweatshirt must have worked.
May 14 at 4:18 p.m., two cars had a minor crash at Shelburne and Webster roads with no injuries.
May 14 at 11:06 p.m., a northbound driver on Shelburne Road, who had been reported for driving erratically, was stopped. Police did not find the driver impaired.
May 15 at 1:55 a.m., if you lost a credit card at the Shelburne Town Beach, it may be at the police station.
May 15 at 9:20 a.m., police talked to a family who had been arguing at the North Star Motel.
May 15 at 9:43 a.m., police stood by as a landlord on Webster Ridge made an emergency repair to a rental property.
May 15 at 10:43 a.m., police talked to a man who was walking close to traffic on Shelburne Road. He was not intoxicated. He said he was headed to Middlebury. Police asked him to walk safely.
May 15 at 1:31 p.m., police talked to the man after he was reported to be walking on private property near Ethan Allen Highway and Crosswind Drive in Charlotte. This time when help was offered, he accepted a ride to Middlebury.
May 15 at 8:27 p.m., if you lost a wallet on Shelburne Road, check with police.
May 16 at 8:44 p.m., a 2013 Volkswagen GTI hit a power pole driving east on Bishop Road when it failed to negotiate a curve. The crash knocked out power locally for several hours. Devin Erdmann, 29, of South Burlington was wearing his seatbelt and only had minor injuries, but his car was totaled.
May 16 at 1:57 p.m., a lot of water was leaking out of a building at Almartin Volvo.
May 16 at 2:36 p.m., Michael Wells, 32, of Franklin, was headed north on a motorcycle near Shelburne Road and Cynosure Drive when a vehicle stopped in front of him. He swerved to miss it and crashed. Both Wells and his passenger were wearing helmets. Wells was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. An investigation continues.
May 17 at 4:01 p.m., police helped shepherd 10-15 goats running free near Harbor and Eagles Rest roads while the owner was sought.
May 19 at 9:09 a.m. and 9:31 a.m., someone entered at least two vehicles and took things during the night on Wild Ginger Lane.
May 19 at 1:12 p.m., there was a minor crash in the parking lot of the Automaster.
May 19 at 4:10 p.m., someone on Shelburne Road reported that checks had been forged. Police are looking into it.
May 19 at 9:44 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police at a family fight in Charlotte on Spear Street.
May 20 at 2:53 p.m., a man suffering a panic attack pulled over near Dorset Street and Irish Hill Road. He was taken to hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
