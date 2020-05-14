May 1, 8:10 a.m., police were called to Ark Veterinary Hospital after a phone call threatening to do damage to the business because of dissatisfaction with service they had received there. Police told the dissatisfied pet owner neither they nor their pet were to do business there again.
May 2, 12:59 p.m., police rendered aid to an injured bicyclist on Harbor Road who had fallen off their bike. The biker could not remember how she fell off her bike and was transported by Shelburne Rescue.
May 2, 7:41 p.m., police responded to Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road because of an intoxicated person. They took him to detox.
May 2, 8:04 p.m., police went to a home on Ridgefield Road where someone was doing unpermitted burning. They told him to keep the fire smaller or put it out.
May 3, 8:38 a.m. a semi-automatic handgun was found on the side of Irish Hill Road. It appeared to have been damaged by falling on the pavement. Police ran a check and did not find it to have been used in any illegal incidents. They found the owner who said it had fallen out of his pocket while he was riding his motorcycle.
May 3, 3:34 p.m., police were called to a business on Athletic Drive because of vandalism. They found the damage was done at the same time as an attempted break-in at the Shelburne Field House, in the same building reported the week before. There is a video of that attempt and police are searching for the three men starring in that surveillance film.
May 5, 8:40 a.m., police went to Wake Robin because of the death of a female resident, who they said passed away from natural causes.
May 5, 8:14 a.m., police were called to The Terraces by a resident who reported two others were in a dispute. When police arrived, they found the two were not having a disagreement. Because of social distancing, their attempts to hear each other sounded like an argument.
May 6, 3:20 a.m. and 4:52 a.m., police were called to the Christmas Loft twice in the early morning for an alarm going off. The building has no chimney and there were no reindeer prints. Officers determined that neither Santa Claus nor any of his associates were involved. In fact, it appears to have been a faulty alarm. Ho ho ho...
May 8, 10:42 p.m., police went to 1855 Shelburne Road where a cell phone was found. It had been run over so no information could be obtained about who it belongs to. If you’ve lost a cell phone with a tire-tread design, it may be at the Shelburne Police Department.
May 10, 2:25 a.m., Shelburne police were called to Wild Ginger Lane because of suspicious activity. During the next several hours, they found 10 cars had been entered and multiple things had been stolen in the early morning hours on Wild Ginger Lane, Shelburne Road, Mount Philo Road, Marsett Road and Falls Road.