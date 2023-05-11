Total reported incidents: 72
Traffic stops: 43
Warnings: 33
Tickets: 11
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 27
Mental health incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 15
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 4
Citizen assists: 11
Automobile incidents: 4
Animal problem: 4
Theft: 4
Harassment: 2
Alarms: 2
Pending investigations: 5
May 1 at 2:16 p.m., an animal bite was reported to police and an animal control officer was notified.
May 1 at 2:42 and 3:11 p.m., two cars were stolen from Automaster. Police entered the vehicles into a National Crime Information Center database as stolen vehicles.
May 2 at 1:30 a.m., Shelburne police assisted South Burlington officers with a mental health incident on Shelburne Road.
May 2 at 8:34 a.m., a Littlefield Drive resident called the cops because a man was walking behind her neighbor’s residence, but it turned out to be their neighbor’s gardener.
May 2 at 9:04 a.m., a caller from Wake Robin reported a theft of items from their residence. The case is pending investigation.
May 2 at 7:58 p.m. a resident on Falls and Mt. Philo roads called the police and told them a neighbor’s dog was out in the rain and should be inside, but the pooch told police otherwise.
May 3 at 12:33 a.m., police pulled a driver over on Shelburne and Ridgefield roads and issued them a citation for driving under the influence. Police did not immediately provide the name of the driver.
May 3 at 3:42 p.m., an unwanted guest was reportedly refusing to leave the Harbor Place property. Police were dispatched, issued the individual a trespass notice and escorted them off the property.
May 3 at 9:36 p.m., a caller on Shelburne Road told police they were receiving threatening letters. The case is pending investigation.
May 4 at 8:18 p.m., police conducted extra patrols near a Shelburne Road residence after the caller there reported receiving threatening messages at their work.
May 5 at 9:26 a.m., a couple of cows reportedly wandered into the roadway near Ridgefield Road. Police notified the owner.
May 5 at 2:37 p.m., an elderly woman was walking along Shelburne Road, and a caller told police she needed help. Police brought her to the police station to wait for her ride.
May 5 at 6:52 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kwiniaska. Police could not locate the individual involved. The case is under investigation.
May 5 at 8:58 p.m., two cars were reportedly racing along Harbor Road, but officers who checked the area could not find any of the vehicles involved.
May 6 at 10:14 a.m., a caller from Falls Road reported receiving threatening letters. The case is pending investigation.
May 6 at 5:03 p.m., a group of juveniles were reportedly harassing customers at Aubuchon Hardware.
May 6 at 8:17 p.m., an unwanted guest was escorted out of the Shelburne Tap House.
