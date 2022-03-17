Total Incidents: 51
Agency assists: 2
Arrests: 0
Medical Emergency: 14
Death Investigations: 1
Thefts: 5
Animal problems: 1
Car crashes: 3
Traffic incidents: 2
Suspicious events: 10
March 7 at 3:21 a.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Pond Access Road where the found a car on fire. The car was extinguished, and the scene was turned over to police, who determined that the vehicle was stolen in Essex.
March 7 at 10:20 a.m., a walk-in reported receiving harassing text messages.
March 7 at 3:17 p.m., a woman stole goods from Kinney Drugs. Police were able to find her at the bus stop near Executive Drive. She was issued a trespass notice and the goods were returned to Kinney Drugs.
March 8 at 8:09 a.m., a caller reported a theft at Tractor Supply, but police could not find the thief.
March 9 at 8:21 p.m., police responded to a man found unresponsive near Depot Road, who police later confirmed was died. It was not ruled suspicious.
March 10 at 8:40 a.m., a called reported a theft from Kinney Drugs and that the woman had taken off in a getaway car. Police were unable to find the woman or the car.
March 10 at 2:54 p.m., a man was reportedly hitting golf balls into traffic on Shelburne Road near Webster Road. Shelburne police found the man, who told police he was “hitting golf balls into the river.” Police directed him to take his golf clubs to a driving range.
March 10 at 3:33 p.m., police were again called about a man with a golf club, who this time was using it to try and assault pedestrians. Police located all the individuals involved and the man was issued a trespass notice. He was escorted from the property.
March 11 at 11:07 a.m., a caller reported finding two electrical boxes open on the side of the road. Officers located said boxes and closed them.
March 11 at 10:45 p.m., a semi-truck driving erratically on Shelburne Road pulled off into Shelburne village but was partly blocking the roadway. Police determined the driver was not feeling great. He was directed to park in the town lot and get some rest.
March 12 at 11:54 a.m., a small dog was running amuck in Kinney Drugs. Police secured the dog and brought it to the police station. The dog was returned to the owner and is out on bail awaiting appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.