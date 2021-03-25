Incidents: 336
Medical calls: 59
Medical transports: 46
Fire calls: 7
Arrests: 5
March 5 at 9:47 a.m., an unconscious woman in the lobby of the Quality Inn was taken to the hospital. Police believed she was intoxicated.
March 5 at 6:44 p.m., police found Brent Farrell, 53, who is staying at the Days Inn, walking behind a home on Hedgerow Drive, antagonizing dogs. He had an active warrant for his arrest and was released with a citation to appear in court.
March 6 at 7:13 p.m., a man reported for behaving erratically and making threats at the Days Inn fled by breaking through a first-floor window. South Burlington and Shelburne police worked together to catch him. He and a Shelburne Police Officer — who he struck in the head — were taken to the UVM Medical Center. Both were treated and released. No charges were filed.
March 7 at 6:28 a.m., police helped someone they thought to be detoxing, who was combative, get to the UVM Medical Center.
March 7 at 5:09 p.m., a woman at the Quality Inn had trouble breathing after a family fight, but rescue workers determined she hadn’t been assaulted and didn’t need to be transported.
March 7 at 8:36 p.m., after another family disturbance at the Quality Inn, the parties involved decided to separate for the night. Police gave one of them a ride.
March 8 at 2:54 a.m., another argument, this time at the Countryside Motel. A man left.
March 8 at 8:47 a.m., a man and woman reportedly shoplifted at Kinney Drugs but have not been caught. Investigation continues.
March 9 at 4:53 a.m., a woman police said was intoxicated at the T-Bird Motel called dispatch to ask for mental health help. She was taken to the UVM Medical Center.
March 9 at 7:31 a.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue, and Charlotte Fire, went to Pine Haven Shores Road to help an elevator with alarm issues. Rescue workers were floored. Investigation continues.
March 9 at 1:11 p.m., a mixed-breed dog with long droopy ears, two collars and no tag was brought to the police station. He hung out for a few hours until his owner, apparently a retriever, came by to get him.
March 9 at 10:24 p.m., a guest of the T-Bird Motel agreed to stop yelling on the phone.
March 9 at 10:42 p.m., a man who removed a screen and attempted to crawl through a window at Harbor Place said he was just trying to get back into his locked room.
March 10 at 9:53 p.m., police did not find four people fighting on Shelburne Road just north of Harbor Road in the village. They did find two talking loudly at a bus stop. Both said they had not seen, heard nor were involved in any fight.
March 11 at 10:36 a.m., a vehicle on Pine Haven Shores Lane was taken during the night and returned. Investigation continues.
March 11 at 11:10 a.m., other vehicles in the Pine Haven Shores Lane area were rummaged through and things were taken.
March 11 at 8:32 p.m., Amrou Mohamed, 25, of South Burlington, was stopped for speeding on Shelburne Road. He was found to have an active warrant from Florida. He was arrested and taken to the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans as a fugitive from justice.
March 12 at 9:23 a.m., a dog on Wes Road has been repeatedly trespassing on a neighbor’s property.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.