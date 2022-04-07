Total reported incidents: 59
Traffic stops: 4
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic incidents: 1
Warnings: 2
Agency assists: 8
Citizen assists: 3
Medical Emergencies: 27
Thefts: 3
Car crashes: 2
Suspicious events: 4
Welfare check: 3
Alarms: 4
False Alarms: 5
Pending investigations: 4
March 29 at 3:49 p.m., a man was pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the road on Harrington Avenue. When dispatched to the area police were unable to find him.
March 29 at 6:06 p.m., police arrested Noah Myott, 36, of Winooski, for smashing a window of a local business. He was cited for unlawful mischief and released.
March 30 at 10:39 a.m., a Pierson Drive resident reported receiving threatening calls and messages. An investigation is pending.
March 31 at 9:41 a.m., Shelburne police assisted South Burlington police by serving a trespass notice to an individual on Shelburne Road.
March 31 at 1:07 p.m., a resident in the Terraces called police to report items that she thought had been taken by a neighbor. She refused, however, to speak to an officer in person. The case is pending further investigation.
March 31 at 3:45 p.m., someone committed thievery at Danform Shoes. Police could not find the thief when they arrived on scene. The incident is pending further investigation.
March 31 at 3:56 p.m., personal belongings were taken from a man’s home on Shelburne Road. The theft is pending further investigation.
April 1 at 8:59 a.m., a theft was reported at Tractor Supply. Police issued a trespass notice to the person in question.
April 1 at 9:38 a.m., police were informed that someone at the North Star Motel was selling drugs, but they were unable to confirm the names of the individuals involved.
April 1 at 6:58 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police in stopping a vehicle that left the scene of a domestic disturbance in Charlotte. The operator was located and later released.
April 2 at 8:33 a.m., “strange things” were happening on a bus on Falls Road, a caller told police, but responding officers found nothing strange going down.
April 2 at 2:25 p.m., a couple of roommates at a General Greene Road residence were arguing about paying the bills. Police showed up and, after speaking with the individuals, mediated the dispute.
