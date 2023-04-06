Total reported incidents: 59
Traffic stops: 10
Warnings: 9
Tickets: 3
Medical emergencies: 18
Suspicious incidents: 5
Agency assists: 8
Citizen assists: 2
Welfare check: 2
Automobile incidents: 1
Car crash: 2
Animal problem: 2
Theft: 3
Fraud: 2
Vandalism: 1
Alarms: 3
Pending investigations: 6
Top incidents:
March 27 at 1:28 p.m., a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day on Shelburne Road was reported to police.
March 27 at 6:05 p.m., a caller from Sycamore Street reported a fraud complaint to police, who are now investigating the matter.
March 28 at 11:53 a.m., a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day on Shelburne and Falls roads was reported to police.
March 28 at 12:11 p.m., a fraud complaint was reported to police on Martindale Road. The case is pending further investigation.
March 29 at 11:02 a.m., police determined that construction trucks — which a caller said were creating a noise disturbance near their residence at the Dutch Mill — were not creating an unreasonable amount of noise.
March 29 at 6:15 p.m., a Harbor Road resident told police their child had been bitten by another child at their school. Shelburne police are investigating the matter.
March 30 at 7:26 a.m., a Harbor Road resident told police his and other mailboxes were vandalized. A report was taken, and police are investigating.
March 30 at 7:58 p.m., police spoke to some party goers on Toad Lane after a neighbor called police to report a noise disturbance.
March 31 at 1:15 p.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their car on Shagbark Lane. The case is pending further investigation.
March 31 at 6:39 p.m., a Wake Robin Drive resident reported a theft of items from their residence. The case is pending further investigation.
April 2 at 4:35 p.m., a caller at Harbor Place told police an individual was harassing him. Officers were unable to locate the individual.
