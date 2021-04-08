Incidents: 176
Medical calls: 21
Medical transports: 13
Fire calls: 8
Arrests: 0
March 26 at 9:36 a.m., no smoke, no fire –— it was a false alarm that summoned fire, rescue and police departments to a home on Webster Road.
March 26 at 12:41 a.m., a fire started in the ceiling at the Days Inn. It was mostly contained by the time fire crews from Shelburne, South Burlington, Hinesburg and Charlotte arrived. The damage was minor.
March 26 at 1:42 p.m., an officer couldn’t find a free-range canine reported running near Harbor Place.
March 26 at 2:55 p.m., another false alarm –— this time at the Waldorf School on Bostwick Road.
March 26 at 10:13 p.m., an officer found an unlocked door at a business in The Commons.
March 27 at 12:33 p.m., although a possible encampment was reported in the woods behind The Commons, officers could not find evidence of one.
March 28 at 7:33 a.m., there was smoke but no fire at a home on Martindale Road. When the Shelburne Fire and Rescue left there were less fire hazards.
March 28 at 10:02 a.m., an argument broke out during a child visitation exchange at the police station but ended before officers got involved.
March 28 at 3:09 p.m., a firearm was stolen from a vehicle on Longmeadow Drive.
March 29 at 8:39 a.m., an officer put out traffic cones to mark a tree that had fallen down in Shelburne Road near the Charlotte line but wasn’t interfering with traffic. The Vermont Agency of Transportation was notified.
March 29 at 4:38 p.m., a minor parking lot “oops” on Falls Road was reported for insurance purposes.
March 29 at 4:46 p.m., minutes later there was a minor two-car mishap at Spear Street and Irish Hill Road.
March 29 at 5:57 p.m., there was no carbon monoxide problem found on Shelburnewood Drive even though an alarm was going off.
March 29 at 7:57 p.m., an oven fire was extinguished on Shelburnewood Drive.
March 30 at 2:11 p.m., police couldn’t find a man who took suppository medicine from Kinney Drugs. Enough said.
March 31 at 2:21 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Chittenden Superior Court serve a stalking order at the T-Bird Motel.
March 31 at 3:30 p.m., someone on General Greene Road reported someone may have fraudulently used their credit card.
March 31 at 6:23 p.m., the fire department found an unpermitted fire near the Laplatte River Bridge.
March 31 at 7:31 p.m., checks were used from a checkbook stolen from someone on Chesapeake Drive.
March 31 at 11:48 p.m., officers went to a residential burglary alarm on Webster Road where they met someone with a key. They smelled what seemed like gas, but no hazards or thieves were found.
April 1 at 9:15 p.m., police moved a tree that fell on Irish Hill Road.
