Total reported incidents: 62
March 21 at 1:15 p.m., two cars crashed on Shelburne Road. No injuries were reported.
March 21 at 1:57 p.m., someone committed thievery at Kinney Drugs. Police officers were dispatched, located the thief and issued a trespass notice.
March 21 at 2:01 p.m., a woman staying at an Airbnb called 911 and said the owner was making her feel unsafe. Police officers stood while she packed and left.
March 22 at 1:12 p.m., an employee at the Quality Inn called and said a guest was refusing to leave the property. Police came and escorted the individuals off the property.
March 22 at 8:32 a.m., someone committed another theft at Kinney Drugs. Police checked the area but could not find the thief.
March 23 at 11:11 p.m., a porcupine was acting weird on Shelburne Road. Police came and escorted the weird porcupine to safety.
March 24 at 5:42 p.m., two cars crashed on Shelburne Road, but no injuries were reported.
March 24 at 7:10 p.m., a Webster Road resident was locked out of her home. Police were unable to gain access to the home but luckily a friend of the homeowner with spare keys was able to stop by.
March 25 at 1:57 p.m., a rooster and chicken were running loose near Locust Hill. Officers located the feathered friends but could not catch the two pals. An animal control officer was notified.
March 25 at 4:17 p.m., a bunch of youths were putting something on the railroad tracks near Harbor Road. Officers were dispatched to the scene, found the hooligans and warned them about being on the railroad tracks.
March 26 at 8:56 a.m., the rooster and chicken duo was at it again — running loose near Locust Hill. Officers were once again dispatched but could not catch the birds. Animal control was notified.
March 26 at 10:01 a.m., a man said he was being threatened by a guest at the North Star Motel. An officer came and took a harassment report. The case is pending further investigation.
March 27 at 1:46 p.m., a woman said her landlord was trying to break into her home. An officer arrived and assisted in mediating the dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.