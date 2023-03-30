Total reported incidents: 55
Traffic stops: 37
Warnings: 27
Tickets: 20
Medical emergencies: 20
Mental health incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 4
Citizen assists: 8
Welfare check: 2
Automobile incidents: 5
Car crash: 1
Animal problem: 1
Fire: 1
Theft: 4
Fraud: 1
Alarms: 4
Pending investigations: 5
March 20 at 8:33 a.m., a caller reported a retail theft from Tractor Supply. Police were unable to locate the individual and the case is under investigation.
March 20 at 2:34 p.m., police located an elderly person who had been reported missing but was found in South Burlington and returned home.
March 20 at 9:37 p.m., police mediated a dispute between guests at the Quality Inn.
March 21 at 3:50 p.m., a Wake Robin Drive resident reported a theft of items from his residence. The case is under investigation.
March 21 at 7:01 p.m., police stopped an erratic motorist driving on Shelburne Road.
March 21 at 9:59 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Shelburne Road and Long Meadow Drive and transported the driver to the police station. They later arrested McKenzie Warden, 23, of Vergennes for driving under the influence, first offense.
March 21 at 11:45 p.m., a one-car collision was reported on Spear Street with injuries. The patient was transported to the hospital.
March 22 at 3:19 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Tractor Supply.
March 23 at 9:22 a.m., a fraud reported to police is under investigation.
March 23 at 8:29 p.m., Shelburne police escorted an unwanted individual creating a disturbance out of the Village Mobil.
March 24 at 4:05 p.m., a theft of items out of an individual’s vehicle was reported on Bay Road, and the case remains under investigation.
March 24 at 9:12 p.m., a small trash fire was extinguished on Harbor Road.
March 25 at 4:25 p.m., police responded to a call of a “strange acting” woman walking along the roadway near Ethan Allen Highway and Nature’s Way. Police transported her to her care home in Burlington.
