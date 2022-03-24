Total Incidents: 63
Agency assists: 2
Arrests: 2
Medical Emergency: 15
Thefts: 4
Animal problems: 3
Car crashes: 1
Traffic stops: 14
Tickets issued: 8
Warnings issued: 9
Traffic incidents: 2
Suspicious events: 8
Domestic incidents: 4
Welfare check: 2
Alarms: 4
False Alarms: 3
Incidents:
March 14 at 5:21 p.m., someone committed thievery at Kinney Drugs, and police had no luck finding the alleged thief.
March 15 at 8:03 a.m., an opossum sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was lying in the road near the corner of Long Meadow and Deer Run drive. A police officer moved the opossum out of harm’s way. Vermont Fish and Game was notified.
March 15 1:49 p.m., a stray dog was roaming freely, living its life, near Champlain Drive. The animal was located and reunited with its owner.
March 16 at 12:03 a.m., a Harrington Avenue resident reported that her upstairs neighbor was making too much noise. Police checked the area for any unacceptable racket but was unable to locate any.
March 16 at 12:53 a.m., a Harrington Avenue resident again reported that her upstairs neighbor was still making too much noise. Police checked the area again for any unacceptable noise but was, again, unable to locate any.
March 16 at 3:09 a.m., someone called 911 to report a weird smell in their Shelburne Road building. Police determined the smell to be a skunk. No arrests were made.
March 16 at 11:24 a.m., the Harrington Avenue resident called again to complain about her upstairs neighbor. Police again found the noise level acceptable.
March 16 at 12:33 p.m., a caller reported hearing a gun shot near Drew Lane. Police checked the area but could not find anything.
March 16 at 5:49 p.m., a male and female who were rummaging through a dumpster behind Aubuchon Hardware were asked to leave the property but refused. Police showed up and they left.
March 17 at 8:37 p.m., police stopped Tyler Warren, 27, of Burlington driving along Shelburne Road. He was found to have an outstanding warrant and was under suspension. He was given a ticket and a citation and later released.
March 17 at 10:22 p.m., a missing child was reported to police. A statewide broadcast was issued, but the child was quickly found near Oak Hill Road and taken home.
March 18 at 12:15 a.m., police arrested Lillian Gutoff, 24, of Rutland after she was stopped on Shelburne Road and was found to be driving under the influence. She was transported to detox.
March 18 at 3:54 p.m., someone committed thievery at Tractor Supply, but police could not find the alleged thief. The incident is pending further investigation.
March 18 6:06 p.m., police responded to a two-car vehicle crash on Shelburne Road. No injuries were reported.
March 19 at 10:55 a.m., a patron of the T-Bird Motel reported a theft from her room. The case is pending further investigation.
