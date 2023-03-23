Total reported incidents: 62
Traffic stops: 29
Warnings: 31
Tickets: 19
Medical emergencies: 17
Suspicious incidents: 3
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 4
Citizen assists: 8
Welfare check: 1
Automobile incidents: 12
Car crash: 6
Fraud: 3
Alarms: 6
Pending investigations: 3
March 13 at 12:50 p.m., a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day on Shelburne Road was reported to police.
March 13 at 11:31 p.m., a caller reported a two-car crash with no injuries on Shelburne Road.
March 14 at 10:16 a.m., another two-car crash with no injuries, this time on Webster and Lower Webster roads, was reported to police.
March 14, police responded to several automobile incidents, including a tractor trailer having difficulty on the roadway near Shelburne and Webster roads at 12:10 p.m.; multiple vehicles driving off the roadway on Dorset Street and Cheesefactory Road at 11:39 a.m.; and a car sliding off Irish Hill Road at 10:56 a.m. Shelburne police also assisted Hinesburg police with incidents on icy roads.
March 14 at 1:30 p.m., police responded to a one-car crash on Webster Road, and vehicles off the roadway on Dorset Street around 1:15 p.m., and off Webster Road and Gardenside Lane at 1:08 p.m.
March 14 at 2:22 p.m., a fraud complaint reported to police is under investigation.
March 14 at 2:38 p.m., police dealt with more cars off the road, on Route 116 and Dorset Street. A wrecker removed the cars.
March 15 at 6:52 a.m., a two-car crash with injuries was reported on Shelburne Road. All patients refused transport to the hospital.
March 15 at 11:19 a.m., a fraud was reported to police. The case is under investigation.
March 15 at 2:12 p.m., a caller reported an unwanted guest at Harbor Place was creating a disturbance. Police located the individual and escorted them off the property.
March 15 at 2:26 p.m., police responded to an unresponsive resident at the Shelburne Bay Senior Living center and determined the patient had died. Officers investigated and determined the death was not suspicious. Police did not immediately release the name of the deceased.
March 15 at 11:33 p.m., a man called police and said his former girlfriend was creating a disturbance at Quality Inn in violation of an abuse prevention order. Vermont State Police were dispatched and removed the woman from the property.
March 16 at 11:43 a.m., Shelburne police responded to a call from the Quality Inn of a guest creating a disturbance. Officers helped mediate the dispute and escorted the individual off the property.
March 16 at 12:18 p.m., a two-car crash was reported with injuries on Spear Street and Irish Hill Road.
March 17 at 3:08 a.m., a car crashed into a power pole on Bay Road; and at 6:43 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road.
