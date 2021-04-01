Incidents: 177
Medical calls: 20
Medical transports: 14
Fire calls: 2
Ostrich incidents: 0
Arrests: 1
March 12 at 2:28 p.m., a dog attacked another dog walking with its owner on Sycamore Street. The animal control officer was notified.
March 12 at 7 p.m., an officer found a vehicle at Quality Inn taken from a driveway on Pine Haven Shore Lane. On March 17, police arrested Jeffrey Lee Hall, 53, of Burlington, and charged him with operating without the owner’s consent.
March 12 at 9:40 p.m., police could not find a person at Harbor Place for whom an arrest warrant had been issued.
March 12 at 6:52 p.m., police said a person reported as driving erratically on Route 7 in Charlotte headed north who they stopped on Shelburne Road near Meadow Lane was not impaired.
March 13 at 7:33 p.m., a person on Shelburne Road reported their license plate had been stolen.
March 15 at 10:18 a.m., a vehicle lost a tire on Shelburne Road near Harbor Place. Police directed traffic until the lame vehicle could be moved.
March 15 at 12:09 p.m., someone tried to make an unemployment claim in the name of someone who lives on Ridgefield Road.
March 15 at 4:05 p.m., police could not find an erratic driver near Irish Hill Road and Spear Street.
March 15 at 6:17 p.m., a person called a home on Collamer Circle, claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. But instead of giving away money, the caller wanted to be given money.
March 16 at 3:45 p.m., David Hevey, 42, of Waterbury, was found drinking alcohol he allegedly took from Kinney Drugs — in front of Kinney Drugs. Hevey also turned out to be violating a court order prohibiting him from drinking alcohol. He was charged with violating his conditions of release.
March 16 at 6:11 p.m., police could not find a woman who took alcohol from the Route 7 Deli.
March 17 at 8:20 a.m., a minor vehicle crash on Steeplebush Road caused no injuries.
March 17 at 8:22 p.m., police said a woman creating a disturbance in the parking lot of the T-Bird Motel appeared to be intoxicated. She was taken to the hospital for acute intoxication. After being medically cleared, police took her to a detox center.
March 18 at 10:46 a.m., there once was a dog from Shelburne, in the car he felt like he would burn, but police saved the day, unlocking his way, now his owner will have to take his turn. On Limerick Road.
March 18 at 12:01 p.m., a fire alarm went off at the post office, but it was false.
March 18 at 4:10 p.m., police arrested Derrick Miles, 51, who police said was homeless, at the Countryside Motel for an alleged assault. He was charged with domestic assault and trespassing.
March 19 at 9:15 a.m., a person staying at the Quality Inn told police they had received threatening text messages.
March 19 at 11:04 a.m., a guest, reported to be having a disagreement with someone living at Harbor Place, left before police arrived.
March 19 at 3:58 p.m., police suggested a couple arguing at an apartment on Harrington Avenue should disagree quieter.
March 19 at 10:39 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Williston Police with the arrest of a person at Harbor Place and a search of their room.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
