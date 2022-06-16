Total reported incidents: 96
Traffic stops: 1
Warnings: 1
Medical Emergencies: 24
Welfare checks: 2
Citizen Disputes: 1
Suspicious incidents: 6
Thefts: 9
Car crashes: 6
Pending investigation: 9
June 6 at 7:01 a.m. a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road near Harbor Road.
June 6 at 9:57 a.m., another two-car crash was reported, this time on Shelburne Road near Webster Road.
June 6 at 1:16 p.m., a man had items stolen from his car on Northside Drive. The case is pending further investigation.
June 6 at 4:32 p.m., a walk-in reported receiving threats from a family member. An outreach worker assisted the individual.
June 7 at 5:38 a.m., a motorcycle stolen from Winooski was found in the parking lot of JT’s Contracting. The bike was returned to its owner and Winooski police were notified.
June 7 at 10:15 a.m., items were taken from a car in the parking lot of Spillane’s Village Mobil. The case is under investigation.
June 7 at 12:31 p.m., a 2-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with no injuries.
June 7 at 8:29 p.m., a woman’s friend had taken her boyfriend’s property at the Harbor Place Motel and refused to return it. Police arrived and the property was returned.
June 7 at 9:53 p.m., juveniles were drinking booze at a concert at Shelburne Museum and were removed.
June 8 at 2:59 p.m., items were stolen out of a car parked at the Blue Water Center. The case is under investigation.
June 8 at 4:49 p.m., police are investigating Bostwick Road resident’s report of items being taken from their residence.
June 8 at 8:13 p.m., a vehicle on Shelburne Road was vandalized.
June 9 at 12:36 p.m., a trespass order was issued against an individual who refused to stay off an owner’s property on Shelburne and Hinesburg roads.
June 9 at 5:13 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with injuries. All patients refused treatment at the hospital.
June 10 at 10:44 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road, but no injuries were reported.
June 10 at 1:28 p.m., a school bus broke down on Harbor Road near Shelburne Road. A wrecker removed the bus.
June 10 at 2:11 p.m., a theft was reported from the Spillane Village Mobil. The case is under investigation.
June 10 at 9:57 p.m., a woman at the T-Bird Motel was yelling at anyone who walked past her room. Police instructed her to quiet down for the night.
June 11 at 6:11 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on VT Route 116.
June 11 at 10:59 a.m., someone had items stolen from their car on Martindale Road.
June 11 at 3:44 p.m., a theft of a car was reported on Shelburne Road.
June 11 at 8:26 p.m., a woman having mental health issues agreed to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.
June 11 at 8:30 p.m., a group of juveniles were banging on someone’s door with a baseball bat, a caller told police. The group was located but they did not have any baseball bats — they were just celebrating graduation. They were told to keep the noise down and stay off other people’s property.
June 11 at 9:56 p.m., a homeowner on Bishop Road was issued a warning for stoking a large bonfire without a burn permit.
June 12 at 2:29 p.m., a theft was reported from a Dorset Street residence. June 12 at 5:11 p.m., dispatch received from a woman who claimed someone had taken her birth certificate and that a neighbor had been hypnotizing her. The caller refused help from outreach and EMS.
June 12 at 11:03 p.m., a group of juveniles partying at the town beach scattered when police arrived.
