Incidents: 116
Rescue calls: 23
Transports: 16
Fire calls: 2
June 6, 12:54 a.m., Shelburne Police helped get a bat out of a home on Partridge Way.
June 6, 2:38 a.m., an officer noticed graffiti on the bus stop on Shelburne Road near Executive Drive, and 15 minutes later, graffiti on an electrical box on Shelburne Road near Pet Food Warehouse. It is unclear how long the graffiti has been there.
June 6, 7:01 p.m., police went to check on a female at Dutch Mill Motel on Shelburne Road. She was safe.
June 6, 7:12 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police by checking on a suspicious person report on Shelburne Road. They found an intoxicated male.
June 6, 9:06 p.m., officers stood by while an estranged couple separated their possessions on Laplatte Circle.
June 6, 11:50 p.m., an 85-year-old man on Vista Drive died. There was nothing suspicious.
June 7, 3:45 p.m., an intoxicated man at Archie’s Grill on Shelburne Road was reported as being aggressive and creating a disturbance. The man was left in the care of a responsible adult. No charges were filed.
June 7, 6:21 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police by checking on a home on Golf Course Road where a 911 call had been made. There was no emergency.
June 8, 3:41 p.m., Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue went to an Ordway Shore Road home, but it was a false fire alarm.
June 9, 10:58 p.m., an injured raccoon was reported on Problem Bay Road. Offiers were unable to find it.
June 10, 1:31 a.m., officers went to see about a man who had been reported walking in the middle of Shelburne Road in South Burlington. They found him and he was intoxicated, they said. He was taken to detox.
June 10, 10:35 p.m., a report of a stolen vehicle that police investigated turned out to be an apparently not-so-civil civil dispute.