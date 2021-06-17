Total incidents: 197
Medical calls: 44
Medical transports: 31
Fire calls: 4
Arrests: 0
June 4 at 10:36 a.m., officials said medical issues caused a man to pass out at a bus stop on Shelburne Road near Martindale Road. He was taken to the hospital.
June 4 at 9:32 p.m., police got a quality ending after asking a man to leave the Quality Inn — and he did.
June 5 at 6:24 p.m., police reached a branch in the road and took it — out of General Greene Road.
June 5 at 7 p.m., Shelburne and South Burlington police went to the McDonald’s in South Burlington on Shelburne Road to see if an assault had happened and it appeared not. There were no injuries and, after a conversation, no charges.
June 5 at 11:44 p.m., another man left the Quality Inn without incident after a conversation with police. A quantity of quality endings?
June 6 at 8:56 a.m., a driver discovered another bad way to start the day when they were trying to park and accidentally hit the accelerator. Their vehicle hit a stone staircase, causing some damage, but no other damage to the building on Shelburne Road. There were no injuries.
June 6 at 9:35 p.m., a cow decided it was free range on Bay Road near Harbor Road, but officers and the owner decided it was not. The prodigal bovine was returned home to the metaphorical loving embrace of kith and kin.
June 7 at 1:01 a.m., a man fell off his bicycle at Shelburne and Martindale roads. Police said he appeared intoxicated, injured and was lying on the ground. But he declined help and left on his own accord.
June 7 at 11:06 a.m., if you lost your wallet, one was turned in to the police department.
June 7 at 4:45 p.m., police talked to a man who was passed out on Falls Road near the cemetery. He declined assistance.
June 7 at 5:19 p.m., there were no injuries from a two-vehicle crash on Pond Road.
June 8 at 4:19 a.m., an early morning argument at North Star Motel resulted in no injuries and no charges.
June 8 at 8:23 a.m., at the request of Vermont State Police, Shelburne Police checked on the welfare of a woman who had called 911 from an unknown location, screaming and asking for help. Her address was listed as Harbor Place, but her room was unoccupied. Later she was found safe in Burlington.
June 8 at 1:37 p.m., a woman, who screamed at a campground on Shelburne Road, had fallen and hurt herself, but she declined medical attention.
June 8 at 1:56 p.m., police could not find a man who left Kinney Drugs without paying for items.
June 8 at 4:15 p.m., a dog found on Harbor Road, who appeared to be suffering from the heat, was brought to the police station. Shelburne Police took the dog to the vet and notified its owners.
June 9 at 3:18 a.m., police found a vehicle at the bay access on Bay Road where it wasn’t supposed to be. The driver and his passengers left at the police’s request.
June 9 at 11:32 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Charlotte Rescue with a combative patient.
June 9 at 12:14 p.m., people fighting at the Quality Inn told police it was just an argument and there had not been an assault.
June 9 at 8:54 p.m., when an officer went to check near Shelburne and Lower Webster roads where fireworks had been reported being shot off by three men in a white truck, they were gone.
June 10 at 5:57 p.m., a man, who reportedly was intoxicated and threatening to hurt himself, agreed to seek crisis services and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
June 10 at 7:42 p.m., police helped Chittenden Superior Court in serving a subpoena.
June 10 at 10:24 p.m., police found the owner of an unoccupied vehicle off the road near Irish Hill Road and Dorset Street. The vehicle was towed.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.