Incidents: 100
June 26, 1:42 a.m., police went to a home on Toad Lane to help a woman load her 12-year-old dog into her vehicle so she could take him to the emergency vet.
June 26, 10:10 a.m., a person complained that someone had trespassed on his property. The alleged trespasser left before police arrived.
June 26, 12:14 a.m., a wallet was found on Shelburne Road and brought to the police station. The owner was contacted and retrieved it.
June 26, 4:48 p.m., when a Department for Children and Families vehicle taking three girls between ages 13-16 reached a house on Falls Road, where one of them was staying, all three jumped out and ran into the woods at LaPlatte Nature Park. Police found two of them 45 minutes later behind an Irish Hill Road house. Even with a canine unit police could not find the third, but she was found a few hours later in Randolph when she called a relative. She was picked up by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
June 27, 5:35 a.m., Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue, Charlotte Fire and Rescue and Hinesburg Fire departments went to Folino’s Wood Fired Pizza because smoke was coming out of the back of the building. It appears to have been a chimney fire, and the restaurant was open later that day.
June 27, 4:58 p.m., a noise complaint came in from Juniper Ridge. Police found a block party with live music and about 100 people socially distanced from each other. Because of the time it was determined not to be a problem, but some officers stayed to monitor the music from a distance.
June 27, 5:01 p.m., South Burlington Police requested an agency assist from Shelburne’s Drug Recognition Expert, Officer Bruce Beuerlein, one of the few officers in the state certified for evaluating impairment of a person.
June 28, 12:56 p.m., dog bites person. The victim on Harbor Road went to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury. The dog and its owner’s information were sent on to the Town Health Officer.
June 28, 9:53 a.m., police herded cows out of the road and back into a field at Harbor Road and Bay Road. Then they notified the owner that the fence needed repair.
June 29, 8:15 p.m., police went to Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road to look into a report of three people fighting. They found three people arguing, but it was just verbal.
June 30, 3:04 p.m., police received another report of vandalism to the old Shelburne Steakhouse on Shelburne Road. This time it was reported that someone was on the roof spray painting the building. When officers arrived, there was no one there. The investigation continues.
July 2, 5:33 a.m., Shelburne Police went to assist at Route 116 and Winterbottom Road in St. George where there was a low-hanging wire across the road. They helped with traffic until the Vermont State Police and the utility company arrived.
