Total incidents: 189
Medical calls: 27
Medical transports: 20
Fire calls: 4
Arrests: 0
June 25 at 3:29 a.m., officers found an unlocked business on Shelburne Road, didn’t find anyone inside and let those who managed the business know.
June 25 at 7:31 a.m., two windows were shot out with a BB gun on Harbor Road. Police are investigating.
June 25 at 2:14 p.m., police asked a disruptive guest at the Quality Inn to leave. They left without further incident.
June 25 at 3:20 p.m., a fire alarm was accidentally set off at a home on Harbor Road.
June 25 at 3:56 p.m., an owner picked up a dog at the police department who’d been caught loitering near Harbor Road and Railroad Lane.
June 25 at 9:38 p.m., police said a man, who was hurt falling near Maple Leaf Lane and Shelburne Road, was intoxicated. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Once medically cleared, he was taken to detox.
June 25 at 10:51 p.m., police had conversations with a man who allegedly was threatened by another guest at the T-Bird Motel and with his alleged threatener. No charges were filed.
June 26 at 6:57 a.m., police investigated the T-Bird Motel where a 911 hang-up call originated and found a dispute between guests. A conversation with those involved followed.
June 26 at 9:32 p.m., a 911 hang-up call at Harbor Place was an accident.
June 27 at 9:47 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted the sex offender registry with compliance checks.
June 27 at 10:59 a.m., a 911 hang-up call from LaPlatte Circle was not an emergency.
June 27 at 5:36 p.m., another report of windows shot with a BB gun on Harbor Road. This time it was six windows. Police are investigating.
June 27 at 5:45 p.m., a malfunctioning fire alarm summoned Shelburne Fire and Rescue to Rice Lumber.
June 27 at 11:18 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue were summoned to a Locust Hill address by a carbon monoxide detector. The fire department investigated and took care of any potential hazards.
June 28 at 7:29 a.m., a woman forced her way into a guest’s room at the Dutch Mill Motel. Police notified the community outreach team, a partnership with the Howard Center and several area police departments helping people with social service needs keep from becoming police issues. No charges were filed.
June 28 at 6:57 p.m., a driver reported a man on Shelburne Road threw a rock at his vehicle, damaging it as he drove by. Police found the alleged rock thrower and are investigating.
June 28 at 8:20 p.m., another window on Harbor Road was shot by a BB gun.
June 29 at 2:48 a.m., police talked to a man and other guests at the T-Bird Motel about their disagreement. Issues were resolved and the man returned to his room.
June 29 at 6 a.m., police determined a man lying on the side of the road near Dorset Street and Shelburne-Hinesburg Road didn’t have a home and was walking to Bristol.
June 29 at 2:06 p.m., responders said a woman who drove onto the lawn at The Terraces was having a medical or mental health crisis. Shelburne Rescue took her to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
June 29 at 3:39 p.m., another window shot with a BB gun, but this time it was a residence on Tracy Lane.
June 30 at 6:55 a.m., a woman asked police to help remove a bat from her home on General Greene Road, but the bat bounced before they arrived.
June 30 at 12:27 p.m., police couldn’t find two men who were reported for snatching snacks and driving away from Kinney Drugs.
June 30 at 3:36 p.m., Hank, the French bulldog, was accidentally locked in a vehicle at Vermont Teddy Bear. Who let this dog out? Police.
June 30 at 3:50 p.m., a theft, that occurred sometime before, was reported at Kinney Drugs. Police are investigating.
June 30 at 4:16 p.m., two cars had a minor crash at Dorset Street and Cheesefactory Road.
July 1 at 1:19 p.m., there was no emergency at a home at The Terraces where a 911 call and hang-up originated.
July 1 at 3:16 p.m., two drivers both called 911 about their road rage incident. Both men were advised to pull over and speak with police. Police caught up with the two at the Shelburne Bay Plaza. A driver of a silver Ram pickup said a man in a blue Volvo followed him for nearly two miles on Bostwick Road, “flipping him off” and displaying a machete. The man in the Volvo said he was exercising his freedom of speech and his gestures were directed at the world, not the driver in front of him. No charges were filed.
July 1 at 3:45 p.m., police determined suspicious people behind Harbor Place and reported gunshots were unrelated — the “gunshots” were a vehicle on Champlain Drive that backfired and the people were identified.
