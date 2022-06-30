Total reported incidents: 75
Traffic stops: 10
Tickets: 4
Warnings: 7
Medical Emergencies: 28
Domestic incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 9
Thefts: 5
Car crashes: 5
Pending investigation: 7
Incidents:
June 20, at 8:10 a.m., a car reported stolen from Shelburne Road was found the next day at Hannaford in South Burlington. Property found in the vehicle was determined to be from a theft that occurred in Burlington. The case is under investigation.
June 20 at 9:26 a.m., a wrecker removed a vehicle parked at the Shelburne Country Store for several days.
June 20 at 9:19 p.m., a woman told police she was being held against her will by her boyfriend and mother. Officers helped mediate the dispute.
June 20 at 10:34 p.m., police asked a driver to turn his music down after Longmeadow Drive residents called to complain of a noise disturbance.
June 21 at 11:39 a.m., a car was reported stolen, but was located the next day at Paragon Design on Shelburne Road.
June 21 at 2:42 p.m., police are investigating retail theft from Kinney Drugs.
June 22 at 10:50 a.m., a one-car crash was reported on Spear Street and Collamer Circle. There were no injuries.
June 23 at 5:44 p.m., police received a call of an erratic motorist on Davis Avenue but were unable to locate the vehicle.
June 23 at 8:35 p.m., a Falls Road resident reported his home had been vandalized.
June 24 at 3:25 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road. Some injuries were reported but all patients refused transport to the hospital.
June 24 at 3:40 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs.
June 24 at 4:42 p.m., a two-car crash was reported earlier in the day.
June 24 at 8:23 p.m., neighbors on Bayview Lane complained of a barking dog disturbing the peace.
June 25 at 7:20 a.m., a one-car crash was reported with no injuries on Shelburne Road.
June 25 at 12:08 p.m., a caller reported a juvenile was threatening other juveniles. The case is under investigation.
June 25 at 2:34 p.m., Shelburne fire assisted Charlotte Fire and Rescue with a structure fire on Lewis Creek Road in Charlotte.
June 26 at 3:56 p.m., a theft was reported from Shelburne Village Self Storage. An investigation continues.
June 26 at 7:03 p.m., a 2-car crash was reported with injuries on Shelburne Road. All patients refused transport to the hospital.
June 26 at 9:15 p.m., someone refused to leave their room at the North Star Motel. Officers assisted in mediating the dispute.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.