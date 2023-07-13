Total reported incidents: 206
Traffic stops: 95
Warnings: 68
Tickets: 45
Medical emergencies: 67
Mental health incidents: 2
Suspicious incidents: 35
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 19
Citizen assists: 23
Welfare check: 6
Motor vehicle complaints: 4
Car crash: 10
Animal problem: 7
Fire: 1
Theft: 7
Fraud: 2
Harassment: 2
Trespassing: 3
Burglary: 1
Alarms: 9
Pending investigations: 12
June 19 at 5:13 a.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their car on Falls Road.
June 19 at 12:12 p.m., items were stolen out of a resident’s car on Palmer Court.
June 20 at 10:59 a.m., another report of stolen items from a car on Falls Road.
June 20 at 8:21 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Barkeaters on Falls Road. Officers couldn’t find the people and are now investigating the matter.
June 21 at 5:11 a.m., Susan Little, 69, of Shelburne, died while in hospice care on Bostwick Road. Officers determined the death was not suspicious.
June 21 at 1:09 p.m., a two-car crash on Shelburne Road was reported with no injuries.
June 21 at 1:21 p.m., Isiah Huff, 58 was found unresponsive at Harbor Place. Police and EMS arrived and determined Huff had died at the scene. Officers said the death was not suspicious.
June 21 at 2:57 p.m., police got a call of a dog locked in a vehicle at the Shelburne Museum, but officers said that the pup was safe.
June 22 at 11:06 a.m., a caller reported an unpermitted burn near Shelburne Road. Shelburne police and fire were dispatched and extinguished the fire.
June 22 at 5:07 p.m., a Falls Road resident told police their bicycle had been taken from their home, police said. The matter is under investigation.
June 23 at 3:59 p.m., a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day was reported to police for insurance purposes.
June 23 at 6:07 p.m., someone told police they had been receiving threatening messages on social media. The case is pending investigation.
June 26 at 3:51 p.m., a caller from Wake Robin Drive told police that items had been taken from their residence. Police are investigating.
June 28 at 12:29 a.m., police were alerted to by crisis text line that an individual may have been threatening self-harm on Sycamore Street. Police contacted the occupants of the location and determined that everything was OK.
June 28 at 2:36 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on General Green Road with no injuries.
June 28 at 3:17 p.m., outreach responded to a report of a juvenile threatening other people.
June 29 at 1:17 a.m., a one-car crash on Shelburne Road with no injuries was reported.
June 29 at 8:26 a.m., a fraud complaint is under investigation.
June 30 at 9:09 a.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported near Shelburne Road.
June 30 at 9:13 p.m., a caller told police they heard gunshots near Coyote Run but turns out it was fireworks being set off at a nearby party.
July 1 at 12:43 a.m., a man having mental health issues was refusing to leave the Countryside Motel. Police transported the individual to the hospital for evaluation.
July 1 at 9:55 p.m., several people were injured during a two-car crash on Shelburne and Marsett roads, but all patients refused transportation to the hospital, police said.
July 2 at 3:57 a.m., police mediated a domestic disturbance on Penny Lane.
July 2 at 4:48 p.m., residents on Harrington Avenue and Henry Street told police that a bear was hanging around eating from a birdfeeder.
July 3 at 1:03 p.m., a dog was reportedly locked in a car parked at the Pierson Library. Officers checked the area but could not find the vehicle.
July 3 at 2:58 p.m., a two-car crash with no injuries on Spear Street and Bishop Road was reported to police.
July 4 at 4:29 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported from the Dutch Mill Diner on Shelburne Road. The case is under investigation.
July 4 at 8:21 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Harbor Road with no injuries.
July 4 at 6:50 p.m., an unwanted guest at the Countryside Motel was refusing to leave. Police escorted the individual off the property.
July 5 at 11:06 a.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne and Pine Haven Shores roads.
July 7 at 12:37 p.m., a fraud was reported to police.
July 8 at 8:07 a.m., a vehicle stolen in Winooski was found parked in the area of Morse Drive and Spear Street.
July 9 at 7:57 a.m., a retail theft was reported from the Route 7 Deli.
