Incidents: 113
Fire calls: 5
Rescue calls: 20
Transports: 14
June 19, 8:32 a.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue went to a Green Hills Drive home to fight a fire… that turned out to be a false alarm.
June 19, 1:23 p.m., Shelburne Police stopped traffic to help make sure a Black Lives Matter protest and march from the Town Green to Shelburne Community School was safe.
June 19, 4:03 p.m., a Shelburne resident received threatening phone calls from someone he doesn’t know from a number he doesn’t recognize. Police are investigating.
June 19, 9:23 p.m., a police officer found a door at the abandoned Shelburne Steakhouse had been forced open. Officers checked inside but did not find anyone, nor any abandoned steaks. Investigation is ongoing.
June 19, 9:36 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue and Charlotte Fire went to Vermont Day School because of a fire alarm. It turned out to be a false alarm. Police said there is construction going on there, so it’s not too unusual.
June 20, 3:13 a.m., an officer helped a vehicle out of the road after it had broken down at Route 116 and Brownell Road in St. George.
June 20, 12:18 p.m., a couple of venders were selling meat and seafood in the parking lot of Tractor Supply on Shelburne Road, with masks and not practicing social distancing. An officer spoke with them about the need to protect themselves and their customers from COVID-19.
June 21, 11 p.m., an officer stopped a driver travelling more than 90 miles per hour at Dorset Street and Bishop Road, where the speed limit is 40. The 17-year-old male driver was ticketed and his parents were called. More charges may be coming. The driver could be charged with negligent operation. Police are consulting the state attorney and with the driver’s parents.
June 22, 9:12 a.m., the theft of a purse, believed to have been taken two days before from an unlocked vehicle at Shelburne Beach, was reported to police.
June 22, 9:42 p.m., a caller reported a cow was in the road at Pond Road and Dorset Street. When police arrived there was no cow, but astute officers with advanced olfactory skills found evidence that a cow had been in the road. The owner was contacted. No word on whether the officers will be nominated for a “no-bull prize.”
June 23, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, stolen from the parking lot of The Terraces on May 29, was returned to its owner. The car was found by Burlington Police on Pine Street in Burlington.
June 23, 9:30 p.m., police went to the area of School Street and Heritage Lane where a caller reported they heard yelling and possibly fighting. Officers did not find anything.
June 24, 3:24 a.m., a woman reported the back, passenger-side window of her vehicle was smashed out and a backpack was taken at the fishing access to Shelburne Pond.
June 24, 8:48 p.m., officers spoke to people who were shooting off fireworks on Covington Lane.
June 24, 9:59 p.m. and 11:32 p.m., twice police spoke to two men who were arguing at a house on Route 116. The second time one of them was taken to detox.
June 25, 8:46 p.m., police went to Brentwood Drive and Spear Street to speak to people who were shooting fireworks. Shelburne Police pointed out that all fireworks, including sparklers and smoke devices, are illegal in Vermont, except for officially permitted fireworks displays. Some of these fireworks are legal to sell but not to use. A rule of thumb: Generally, if it shoots up in the air, it’s illegal.
