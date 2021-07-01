A reminder from Shelburne Police: As July 4 approaches, remember that in Vermont all fireworks, except for sparklers and other novelty smoke devices, are illegal without a permit for a public fireworks display. Any of these items can be harmful if not used responsibly, and every year Vermont hospitals see injuries from fireworks.
Total incidents: 162
Medical calls: 19
Medical transports: 10
Fire calls: 2
Arrests: 2
June 18 at 2:56 p.m., police went to a family fight at the Countryside Motel where a man was trying to gather his belongings and leave. After confirming nothing physical had happened during the argument, police waited while he got his stuff and left.
June 18 at 6:33 p.m., police did not find evidence that a driver was intoxicated who had been reported for erratic driving near Harbor and Shelburne roads.
June 18 at 8:21 p.m., police found no physical fight had occurred in an argument between a man and woman on Shelburne Road. The man was taken to detox.
June 18 at 10:13 p.m., police determined it was just a yelling match and not a physical fight on Shelburne Road.
June 18 at 11:26 p.m., police went to the Countryside Motel because of a domestic dispute. William Burnett, 28, of Burlington, left before police arrived but was found nearby. He was arrested and charged with driving while his license was suspended.
June 19 at 1:22 a.m., a shed on Athletic Drive was spray-painted with graffiti.
June 19 at 2:30 p.m., police could not find a person reported to be passed out in the median on Shelburne Road.
June 19 at 11:52 p.m., Shelburne Police helped Hinesburg Police with a person experiencing a mental health crisis at O’Brien Meadows in Hinesburg.
June 20 at 4:53 p.m., a South Burlington resident dropped off a wallet at the Shelburne Police Department they had found at Sandbar State Park in Milton. The owner picked it up.
June 20 at 9:02 p.m., police stood by while a man who was banned from the Countryside Motel retrieved that last of his belongings.
June 21 at 12:31 p.m., a caller wanted a tenant who was bullying her removed from her property in Shelburne … Ontario. Shelburne Vermont Police referred her to the Shelburne Ontario Police Department.
June 22 at 1:07 a.m., while talking to a man and woman who had been arguing at the Dutchmill Motel, police discovered there was a warrant for the woman, Samantha Durham, 27, of Barre City. She was arrested and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court.
June 22 at 4:07 p.m., police are searching for two juvenile males who threw trash at pedestrians from a passing vehicle.
June 22 at 7:31 p.m., police got in touch with people connected to the Small Boat Exchange to let them know the front door was open.
June 23 at 12:02 p.m., a dog was left in a vehicle parked at the Shelburne Museum. Police found the temperature in the vehicle was between 104-110 degrees and removed the dog. When the owners were found, appropriate enforcement action was taken, but police didn’t say what that was.
June 23 at 9:57 p.m., an intoxicated man who police say couldn’t get up from the sidewalk on Shelburne Road near Lakeview Drive was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
June 23 at 11:37 p.m., police went to Route 7 and Natures Way in Charlotte to help round up loose cattle but the owners had already wrangled the little doggies before they got there. Yippee ki yay.
June 24 at 9:26 a.m., an orange specialized Stumpjumper mountain bike was taken from Davis Park on School Street.
June 24 at 12:13 p.m., police could not find a vehicle driving south in the northbound lane of Shelburne Road near Lakeview Drive.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state attorney’s office and can be amended or dropped.
