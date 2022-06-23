Total reported incidents: 72
Traffic stops: 1
Tickets: 1
Medical Emergencies: 22
Welfare checks: 2
Domestic incidents: 4
Suspicious incidents: 10
Thefts: 3
Car crashes: 2
Pending investigation: 5
Incidents:
June 13 at 1:10 p.m., a caller told police someone had tried to syphon gas from their vehicle the night before. The case is under investigation.
June 14 at 4:35 p.m., a retail theft was reported from Tractor Supply. Officers were unable to locate the individual, but are still investigating.
June 14 at 5:01 p.m., a walk-in wanted help locating her daughter by pinging her cell phone. She was at the Shelburne Community School with friends.
June 14 at 8:30 p.m., a tractor trailer was unable to make it through an underpass and needed assistance turning around. Police assisted with traffic control.
June 14 at 8:39 p.m., a juvenile female allegedly made threats toward family members and left the residence. She was later found and transported to a family member’s home in Hinesburg. The Department for Children and Families was notified.
June 14 at 10:22 p.m., police checked Shelburne Beach for any suspicious activity.
June 14 at 11:31 p.m., a caller reported receiving threatening messages. The case is under investigation.
June 15 at 12:52 p.m., a Spear Street resident reported that her mail carrier said her mailbox had blood on it. Officers spoke with the homeowner and determined it was her blood, caused by a cut she had on her hand.
June 15 at 3:29 p.m., police received a call that a cab driver was taking a passenger somewhere she was not familiar with, and then hung up. Officers checked the area where the call originated from but could not locate the taxi.
June 15 at 3:33 p.m., police helped mediate a dispute between a woman and her daughter, who had run away and was later picked up by her father and stepmother and refused to return home.
June 15 at 4:47 p.m., Shelburne fire drews assisted the Hinesburg Fire Department with a residential structure fire.
June 16 at 10:25 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road.
June 16 at 2 p.m., a caller reported an erratic motorist on Pond Road, but the driver could not be located.
June 17 at 3:23 p.m., a caller reported seeing a possible homeless encampment near Locust Hill Road, but officers could not find anything.
June 17 at 5:39 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Irish Hill and Thompson roads. No injuries were reported.
June 17 at 7:49 p.m., caller reported a juvenile was refusing to return home. The juvenile was located and returned home with a family member.
June 17 at 9:24 p.m., Shelburne police assisted South Burlington police with a report of gunshots or fireworks in the area.
June 18 at 9:18 p.m., a caller said someone had come in through her second-floor window and had taken her keys out of her pocket while she was sleeping. She later called back and said she found her keys but had been drugged earlier in the day. She refused assistance and hung up.
June 19 at 12:37 p.m., someone had items stolen from their car on Caspian Lane. The case is pending.
June 19 at 2:21 p.m., a Spear Street resident said her home was vandalized.
June 19 at 7:08 p.m., police found a vehicle that had been stolen in Burlington behind the Country Christmas Loft on Shelburne Road. The owner was notified by police and the vehicle was removed by a wrecker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.