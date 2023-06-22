Total reported incidents: 87
Traffic stops: 16
Warnings: 7
Tickets: 12
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 24
Suspicious incidents: 9
Welfare check: 2
Car crash: 3
Animal problem: 5
Theft: 11
Fraud: 4
Pending investigations: 15
June 12 at 8:31 a.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Falls Road.
June 12 at 11:08 a.m., Shelburne fire and rescue were dispatched to the Vermont Day School, where several individuals were stuck in an elevator.
June 12 at 12:36 p.m., a fraud complaint was reported to police from Collamer Circle.
June 12 at 3:18 p.m., Shelburne fire assisted with an aircraft emergency at the Burlington International Airport, but the units were quickly cancelled from the call.
June 13 at 7:06 a.m., a car crashed into a power pole on Shelburne Road, police said. The driver refused transport to the hospital.
June 14 at 7:43 a.m., police responded to five calls of theft from motor vehicles on Falls Road, and one from Bacon Drive. All incidents are under investigation.
June 14 at 10:51 a.m., a caller told police his car had been stolen. The vehicle was later found on Lime Kiln Road in South Burlington, and the case is under investigation.
June 14 at 9:39 p.m., a one-car crash with no injuries was reported on Irish Hill Road and Autumn Hill Lane.
June 15 at 10:23 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Irish Hill Road and Spear Street with no injuries.
June 15 at 3:36 p.m., Shelburne arrested Eric Oak, 42, of Middlebury, on an outstanding warrant from Hillsboro County, N.H. He was lodged with the department of corrections.
June 16 at 3:36 p.m., police found and escorted an individual off the Countryside Motel property after callers told police they were creating a disturbance and refusing to leave.
June 18 at 12:08 a.m., a caller reported an unwanted guest refusing to leave the Countryside Motel. Police issued the individual a trespass order.
June 18 at 5:46 p.m., police responded to another call of an unwanted guest, this time at the North Star Motel. The individual was issued a trespass notice and was escorted off the property.
