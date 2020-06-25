Total Incidents: 107
Fire calls: 4
Rescue calls: 30
Transports: 18
June 12, 8:23 a.m., Shelburne Police investigated a theft of catalytic converters from Automaster on Shelburne Road. The investigation continues. Police say thieves can get $50-$250 for the precious metals in the converters.
June 12, 10:59 a.m., a backpack was found at a Drew Lane address. It contained an extensive set of playing cards for the game Magic: The Gathering. The owner had disappeared.
June 12, 2:50 p.m., a driver had been reported as traveling erratically. Police found the vehicle off the road with two flat tires after apparently striking a mailbox. As they were searching for the driver, they saw a man walking down the street carrying a mailbox. They didn’t charge him since he was taking responsibility for putting the mailbox back up and there was no evidence of the incident being alcohol related.
June 12, 7:55 p.m., a dispute between neighbors on Shelburne Road turned physical and one ended up with a cut. He was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue. It was a he-said-he-said, alcohol-fueled situation with both men blaming the other, police said. The disagreement is under investigation.
June 12, 9:39 p.m., police went to the vicinity of Spear Street and Thomas Road to speak to a teenage skateboarder who was riding down the middle of the road. After a conversation with the officer, the teenager agreed to be more careful.
June 14, 12:33 a.m., a vehicle being driven erratically was reported on Mount Philo Road. They were unable to find the vehicle, but the South Burlington Police later spotted it heading northbound on I-89 at exit 14 at Williston Road. June 14, 11:19 a.m., a father at Pine Haven Shores Lane called police because the rear window of his daughter’s car was smashed out. Nothing was taken. The case is under investigation.
June 16, 5:15 a.m., sheep from Shelburne Farms were reported in the way on Harbor Road. They were shepherded back onto farm grounds.
June 16, 11:35 a.m., a suspicious man had been reported riding a bike into the woods on School Street while carrying a weed whacker. Police couldn’t find the bike rider … or the weed whacker.
June 16, 8:19 p.m., tools were reported stolen overnight from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Shelburne road.
June 17, 9:04 p.m., police went to the Shelburne Community School where someone had found a Jeep key and a garage door opener. Officers tried the keyless auto key but there were no Jeep beeps.
June 18, 9:04 a.m., a boater on Shelburne Bay reported smoke coming from the area of Clearwater Road. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police found a rabbit hutch on fire. The fire was put out. The hutch was empty, so no rabbits were harmed.
June 18, 10:42 p.m., police went to Harbor Road and Athletic Drive where an animal noise had been reported. They found a baby raccoon and encouraged bystanders to disperse, leaving the baby in hopes its mother would return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.