Incidents: 169
Medical calls: 24
Medical transports: 14
Fire calls: 4
Arrests: 4 (1 unlawful trespass, 1 – domestic assault, 1 – violation of conditions of release, 1 – disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief)
Incidents
June 11 at 11:10 a.m., police couldn’t find a woman who reportedly left Kinney Drugs without paying for merchandise.
June 11 at 2:11 p.m., there was smoke but the fire was out when Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police arrived to a home on Harbor Road for a possible electrical fire.
June 11 at 5:29 p.m., police helped a man get his cellphone back after he lost it in Burlington by calling his number and talking to the person who answered.
June 11 at 6 p.m., a person left a family fight on Birch Road before police got there.
June 11 at 10:31 p.m., police helped a woman on Falls Road get to her car after she saw a fox with pups and wasn’t sure how the mother would react.
June 12 at 12:05 a.m., police helped a driver feeling fuelless because their vehicle ran out of gas.
June 12 at 1:38 a.m., partiers on Brentwood Drive agreed to go inside and be quieter.
June 12 at 1:59 p.m., someone who found an American Express card at Shelburne Bay Plaza turned it over to police.
June 12 at 4:01 p.m., when police went to investigate a 911 hangup on Brentwood Drive, they found property damage and a man with a badly injured hand. He was taken to the hospital. The investigation continues.
June 12 at 6:15 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue made sure an oven fire on Brentwood Drive was out.
June 12 at 9:41 p.m., a resident of Falls Road arrived home to find someone he didn’t know sitting on his couch and using his family’s computer. Weston Livernois, 21, who police said doesn’t have a home, was arrested and charged with trespassing.
June 13 at 12:19 p.m., police found that a person at the T-Bird Motel, reported for violating a stalking order, had not.
June 13 at 11:21 p.m., when police got to the T-Bird Motel to see about an argument in the parking lot, most of those involved had left.
June 14 at 1:06 a.m., a man staying at the Days Inn told police his girlfriend was throwing his things in the hallway during an argument. They agreed to separate for the night and the man was given another room.
June 14 at 3:43 a.m., loud kids playing loud music at Hullcrest Park had a conversation with police and left.
June 14 at 4:39 a.m., a tree fell in the road near Spear Street and Collamer Circle and the highway department removed it.
June 14 at 3:57 p.m., a man sleeping in bushes on Executive Drive was tired and taking a nap. He left.
June 14 at 6:13 p.m., a woman was injured in a family fight on Birch Road and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Dylan Mercier, 21, of Shelburne, ran away but was found and taken to detox. Mercier was charged with domestic assault.
June 15 at 3:36 p.m., a suspicious man on shipyard property on Harbor Road was found by police and agreed to leave.
June 15 at 10:38 p.m., a man and woman at the Countryside Motel admitted they had been arguing but denied any physical altercation had happened.
June 16 at 1:27 a.m., police helped a woman at the Quality Inn, who said she’d been arguing with her boyfriend and wanted a safe place to stay for the night.
June 16 at 4:45 a.m., police found one of the people in a vehicle parked illegally at the Shelburne Bay access was in violation of conditions of his release. Eugene Streeter, 36, of Starksboro, was arrested and charged.
June 16 at 10:28 a.m., someone riding in a dark blue Honda Civic traveling north on Falls Road threw at partially full beverage container out, hitting a bicyclist, also heading north. If you have any information about this incident, police ask you to get in touch with them.
June 16 at 11:29 a.m., police are investigating the theft of a firearm from a vehicle at the Quality Inn.
June 16 at 3:42 p.m., Green Mountain Transit asked for help getting a disorderly man off a bus. He left before police arrived.
June 16 at 7:12 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police dealing with a man on Shelburne Road threatening others with a knife.
June 17 at 5:22 p.m., a desk clerk at the Quality Inn reported a man had been violent and broken a window but had left. Police found William Farnsworth, 32, of Burlington, at a bus stop and he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief.
June 17 at 10:54 p.m., police talked to a man and woman who’d been arguing. No one was injured and no criminal charges were filed. The man was given a ride to South Burlington.
