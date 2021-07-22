Total incidents: 183
Medical calls: 27
Medical transports: 23
Fire calls: 6
Arrests: 2 (one driving under the influence, one arrest on warrant)
Incidents:
July 9 at 6:10 a.m., an officer removed a bumper cover from the roadway at Shelburne and Webster roads.
July 9 4:12 p.m., police couldn’t find an erratic driver on Shelburne Road, south of the village.
July 9 at 4:51 p.m., police went to Harbor Place where a 911 call and hang-up originated and discovered it was a child playing with a phone.
July 9 at 10:00 p.m., something was taken from an unlocked vehicle parked at Barkeaters.
July 9 at 10:28 p.m., a juvenile who had run away from his Burlington home flagged down an officer. He was turned over to Burlington Police.
July 10 at 4:10 a.m., April Donegan, 42, of Burlington, was charged with driving under the influence after she drove onto a lawn across the street from the Shelburne Museum.
July 10 at 7:16 a.m., the Dutch Mill Family Restaurant was broken into and money was taken. Police are investigating.
July 10 at 8:18 a.m., police went to the Days Inn because of a 911 call and hang-up. They found a person who appeared to need mental health assistance, who was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation.
July 10 at 8:50 a.m., a woman reportedly took a bottle of hand sanitizer from Kinney Drugs and left before police arrived. Police, however, did not wash their hands of the situation and are continuing to investigate.
July 10 at 8:55 a.m., a woman allegedly took things from Kinney Drugs and left in a vehicle with an out-of-state tag. An investigation continues.
July 10 at 10:21 a.m., a cashbox was reported stolen from a booth at Shelburne farmers market.
July 10 at 1:33 p.m., Ezra Brown, 18, of Charlotte, drove a 1995 Saab into a light pole and damaged a fire hydrant near the intersection of Juniper and Shelburne roads. None of the car’s occupants were transported to the hospital, but it turned into a Saab story when the car had to be towed.
July 10 at 3:57 p.m., Tyrell Montani, 23, of Ferrisburgh, was southbound on Shelburne Road near the LaPlatte River Bridge when he lost control of his motorcycle. Montani had significant injuries and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Shelburne Rescue.
July 10 at 4:52 p.m., officers assisted with a concert at the Shelburne Museum.
July 10 at 7:02 p.m., police talked to a man who was reportedly causing a disturbance and damaging property at the Quality Inn.
July 10 at 8:04 p.m., a person reported a package was stolen from his home on Shelburne Road the day before.
July 11 at 12:38 a.m., a person without a home was disturbing guests at the Days Inn. She was not a guest of the hotel. She told police she had a friend in Burlington where she could stay. They gave her a ride.
July 11 at 4:52 a.m., police couldn’t find a man reported to be lying in Shelburne Road near Rice Lumber.
July 11 at 11:06 a.m., cash was taken in a break-in at Folino’s Pizza.
July 12 at 7:44 a.m., the animal control officer was notified about a large German shepherd running at large in the Dorset Street and Butternut Lane area.
July 12 at 11:32 a.m., police couldn’t find a loud, swearing woman at the train station.
July 12 at 7:14 p.m., police said a woman, who kept stepping in front of a vehicle as it tried to leave the Days Inn, was intoxicated. She was taken to detox.
July 13 at 12:14 p.m., an officer found the rear door of the former Shelburne Steakhouse had been removed. Management secured the building.
July 13 at 5:19 p.m., there were no injuries in a minor two-car crash at Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive.
July 13 at 7:50 p.m., when police spoke to a man at Harbor Place, he agreed to leave.
July 13 at 9:53 p.m., police checked on a person at Days Inn and found they were fine.
July 14 at 1:25 a.m., a man who set a campfire in woods behind the T-Bird Motel left when someone went to check, leaving the fire burning. Police put it out. Although he was not found, police found the caller, Catherine Knowlton, 31, of Winooski, had a warrant out for her arrest. She was taken to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
July 14 at 6:37 a.m., police helped with traffic as the sewer department made an emergency repair to a maintenance hole at Shelburne and Martindale roads.
July 14 at 3:17 p.m., a man reportedly stole five chickens from Tractor Supply.
July 14 at 7:43 p.m., a minor two-car crash at Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive resulted in no injuries.
July 15 at 8:29 a.m., a yellow Lab, running loose at Stonegate Lane, was reunited with its owner.
July 15 at 9:40 p.m., a disagreement that reportedly started at Harbor Place and continued into the road by the Days Inn inspired a police intervention. No charges were filed.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
