Total reported incidents: 76
Traffic stops: 9
Warnings: 6
Tickets: 6
Medical emergencies: 25
Mental health incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 13
Agency assists: 7
Citizen assists: 12
Welfare check: 1
Motor vehicle complaints: 1
Automobile incidents: 1
Car crash: 6
Fire: 1
Fraud: 1
Alarms: 6
July 31 at 6:46 a.m., a caller rang the police department to let them know there was trash on the side of Pond Road. The highway department was notified.
July 31 at 2:36 p.m., an unwanted guest was creating a disturbance at Harbor Place. The individual was escorted from the property.
July 31 at 3:44 p.m., a caller reported a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier in the day on Coyote Run.
Aug. 1 at 2:16 p.m., a fraud was reported, and police are investigating.
Aug. 2 at 2:21 p.m., Shelburne police and fire extinguished an unpermitted fire on the side of Pond and Pond Access roads.
Aug. 3 at 12 a.m., Shelburne police assisted South Burlington officers with intoxicated individuals at the Holiday Inn Express on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 3 at 2:09 p.m., a two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported off Shelburne Road and Cynosure Drive.
Aug. 3 at 4:02 p.m., another two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Spear Street and Irish Hill Road.
Aug. 3 at 9:10 p.m., police responded to a report of intoxicated individuals at Folino’s. A man and a woman were taken into protective custody and transported to detox.
Aug. 5 at 12:29 a.m., police responded to a report of a verbal dispute between guests at the T-Bird Motel.
Aug. 5 at 1:03 p.m. a caller was concerned when a tent was set up behind her apartment building. Officers determined it was being used by some juveniles camping outside.
Aug. 5 at 10:11 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Shelburne Road and Cynosure Drive. The case is under investigation.
Aug. 6 at 5:10 p.m., a resident told police his vehicle had been vandalized. Police are investigating.
Aug. 6 at 5:37 p.m., police checked in on an intoxicated man passed out at the bus stop on Shelburne and Martindale roads and took him to detox.
