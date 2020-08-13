Incidents: 156
Rescue calls: 24
Transported: 14
Fire calls: 5
July 31, 1:19 p.m.: Rottweilers were reported on the loose on Fisher Place, but when officers arrived the prodigal pups had reunited with their owner.
Aug. 1, 4:34 a.m.: A party reported on Beaver Creek Road turned out to be four people talking. An officer determined they were not unreasonably loud.
Aug. 1, 2:22 p.m.: A canoe overturned off Shelburne Point with two paddlers. They were wearing life vests and the Coast Guard sent rescue vessels.
Aug. 1, 3:25 p.m.: Two juveniles were engaged in a disagreement on Hedgerow Drive because one had taken the other’s cell phone. The cell phone was returned, and the spat was snuffed.
Aug. 2, 3:46 a.m.: An officer used radar to determine a vehicle driven north on Dorset Street near Barstow Road with two passengers was going faster than 98 miles per hour — more than 62 mph over the speed limit — which won Owen Reeves, 18, of Shelburne, a ticket for more than $900.
Aug. 2, 11:05 a.m.: A boat owner reported a 4 horse-power motor had been stolen from his rowboat.
Aug. 2, 6:24 p.m.: A cell phone found at Shelburne Shopping Park was returned to its owner on Hillside Terrace.
Aug. 2, 10:03 p.m.: Police went to Acorn Road where fallen trees were blocking the road. The highway department took care of the trees.
Aug. 3, 8:10 a.m.: A fawn died after it was hit in the area of Shelburne and Webster roads. Police called Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
Aug. 3, 11:27 p.m.: A female, who was denied a room at the Days Inn on Shelburne Road because she had tried to check in too late, set up a lawn chair in a breezeway and threatened to sleep there. An officer explained that she could not do that.
Aug. 4, 11:00 a.m.: A homeowner on Spear Street reported that his “blue lives matter” sign was stolen.
Aug. 4, 12:51 p.m.: A man walking his dog in the area of Meach Cove encountered a man sitting on a gray BMW, who shouted at him to come. The man and his dog chose not to come and walked away, summoning police. When an officer arrived, finding no one there, he left a note saying the car needed to be moved because it was private property. Later in the day, police found the man who had a dead battery. Community Outreach helped the man get his car jumped.
Aug. 4, 9:58 p.m.: Arching power lines were touching trees near Webster Road and Farmstead Drive. Green Mountain Power took care of it.
Aug. 5, 8:58 a.m.: A 2018 Toyota Rav 4 stopped for a turtle in the road on Cheesefactory Road just east of Dorset Street and was hit by a 2011 Chevy Malibu. The turtle was unharmed and scampered off, slowly.
Aug. 5, 10:12 a.m.: Two white mini horses frolicking near Pond Road and Route 116, where equine frolicking is not allowed, were corralled by officers from Shelburne and Hinesburg into a fenced in area. The owner retrieved them about 10 minutes later.
Aug. 5, 11:38 a.m.: A homeless encampment was found off Pine Haven Shores Road. An officer left a business card with information about Community Outreach.
Aug. 5, 12:36 p.m.: A person living on Nashville Road reported his home was burglarized over the weekend. Items including fishing poles, a Play Station and games had been taken.
Aug. 6, 10:15 a.m.: Police found a shuttle driver who had left the scene after hitting and damaging a pole at Shelburne Shopping Park. The driver went back and talked to the owner of the shopping park.
Aug. 6, 1:34 p.m.: A woman biking found a credit card and other items on Harbor Road which she returned to the police department. The owner retrieved them there.
Aug. 6, 2:40 p.m.: A man and a woman shoplifted $150 worth of merchandise from Kenney Drugs on Shelburne Road. The case is under investigation.
