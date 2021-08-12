Incidents: 161
Medical calls: 28
Medical transports: 16
Fire calls: 9
Arrests:
2 (one, leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation; and one, driving while license suspended)
Update: Police allege that the driver who left the scene of a crash on July 28 on Shelburne Road at Executive Drive was John Cunningham, 47, of Colchester. He was charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.
Incidents:
July 30 at 1:14 a.m., a man who was suffering a mental health crisis at Harbor Road locked himself in a guest room and refused to come out. Police negotiated with the man for five hours before he came out and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
July 30 at 8:35 a.m., a person living on Martindale Road said their mail had not been delivered for a few days because someone was parked in front of the mailboxes. After police talked to the car’s owner, it was moved.
July 30 at 11:22 a.m., a worker at a construction site on Webster Road and Acorn Lane was hit by a tree. The man was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in critical condition.
July 30 at 12:20 p.m., a fire alarm was accidentally set off on Winter Haven Road.
July 30 at 12:58 p.m., a fire alarm was accidentally set off again on Winter Haven Road.
July 30 at 5:41 p.m., police found that a woman staying at the Days Inn was OK and told her concerned relatives.
July 31 at 1:55 a.m., although a loud crash was heard near Dorset Street and Pond Road, police, fire and rescue couldn’t find a wreck.
Aug 31 at 9:08 a.m., a caller said their vehicle on Nashville Road was vandalized. Police are investigating.
July 31 at 10:08 p.m., a business on Harbor Road was left unlocked with the lights on. Police locked the place up and called management.
July 31 at 11:52 p.m., a person on Dorset Hill Lane reported a man walking in the area told them he was looking for a poker game. Police couldn’t find the man or the poker game and decided not to go all in on a search.
Aug. 1 at 3:24 a.m., the Champlain Valley Water District reported a possible water main break in Shelburne. The Shelburne Water Department was notified.
Aug. 1 at 2:28 p.m., police are investigating possible home improvement fraud on Wild Ginger Lane.
Aug. 1 at 2:44 p.m., police helped a person push their stalled vehicle out of the road near Marsett and Shelburne roads.
Aug. 1 at 3:55 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue helped an injured person at Wake Robin.
Aug. 1 at 3:57 p.m., three people were arguing on Railroad Lane and police spoke to them. No charges were filed.
Aug. 1 at 4:54 p.m., a dispute between neighbors led to a 911 call and hang-up.
Aug. 1 at 8:51 p.m., there was no emergency at a campground on Shelburne Road after a 911 call and hang-up.
Aug. 2 at 11:52 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Vermont State Police at a crash with injury at Lime Kiln Road and Spear Street in Charlotte.
Aug. 2 at 12:16 p.m., fortunately there was no fire, not even any smoke at Fiddlehead Brewing, despite what a false fire alarm claimed.
Aug. 2 at 12:55 p.m., Shelburne Fire and Rescue helped an injured person at the dog park.
Aug. 2 at 2:44 p.m., the animal control officer was called about a dog running free on Wes Road.
Aug. 2 at 3:25 p.m., police helped get a child out of a locked vehicle at Heartworks on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 2 at 8:58 p.m., police couldn’t find a suspicious person at Bacon Drive and John Street.
Aug. 3 at 9:59 a.m., burned food summoned Shelburne Fire and Rescue to a home on Harrington Avenue.
Aug. 3 at 1:56 p.m., a vehicle hit a gas pump damaging both the vehicle and the pump.
Aug. 3 at 5:05 p.m., police helped with a concert event.
Aug. 3 at 9:56 p.m., a chocolate Lab with no tags nor a collar was returned to its owner on Fletcher Lane.
Aug. 4 at 12:08 a.m., police talked to noisy young adults at the campground on Shelburne Road and they agreed to keep it down.
Aug. 4 at 8:19 a.m., burned food sounded an alarm at the Quality Inn.
Aug. 4 at 1:37 p.m., an unruly man at Shelburne Beach had calmed down when police arrived, but he agreed to go to the University of Vermont Medical Center with a relative for evaluation.
Aug. 4 at 9:57 p.m., officers couldn’t find a deer that had been reported being hit on Bostwick Road.
Aug. 5 at 2:06 a.m., officers talked to women arguing at the North Star Motel. No charges were filed.
Aug. 5 at 4 a.m., a man police said was intoxicated and had threated to hurt himself at the North Star Motel was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for mental and medical health assistance.
Aug. 5 at 8:06 p.m., a motorcyclist headed south on Shelburne Road near Ridgefield Road lost control of his bike and wrecked. Niclaus Clark, 20, of Salisbury, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with driving with a suspended license.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
