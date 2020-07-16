Total incidents: 142
Total rescue calls: 24
Total medical transports: 10
Total fire calls: 7
July 3, 4:38 p.m.: A caller reported someone walking in the road near Thompson Road and Sycamore Street, yelling. When officers arrived, no one was there.
July 3, 6:36 p.m.: Someone dropped off an old, rusted American Bulldog revolver for police to dispose of.
July 3, 10:35 p.m.: An officer noticed fresh graffiti with obscenities on the wooden guardrail at the Shelburne Bay access. The Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation were notified.
July 4, 2:02 a.m.: Police went with the owner of a tractor-trailer to the parking lot of Pet Food Warehouse on Shelburne Road where the driver was sleeping in the cab of the truck. The officer stood by as the driver was fired without incident. At 8:39 a.m., Shelburne Police gave the former truck driver a ride to the bus station in Burlington.
July 4, 9:39 a.m.: A caller reported he and his wife were chased by a Chihuahua on Martindale Road. The animal control officer was notified.
July 4, 10:53 a.m.: Siblings in an apartment on Route 116 got into some early July 4 verbal fireworks, arguing loud enough that a neighbor called police. Their parents were contacted.
July 4, 1:03 p.m.: A cat left in a car was reported at The Country Christmas Loft on Shelburne Road. Police checked and notified the animal control officer, but the cat did not seem to be in distress or overheated.
July 5, 4:10 a.m.: A woman camping in a camper at a campground on Shelburne Road called to report a noise in a cabinet. Police arrived but found no one, although evidence of a mouse was found…
July 5, 1:46 p.m.: Police went to a home on Penny Lane to investigate a report about a domestic assault. A 42-year-old Shelburne man was cited after an argument with a family member.
July 6, 1:03 a.m.: Police were called to Hullcrest Park on Pinehurst Drive to talk to juveniles who were being loud. They were playing soccer, but said they were leaving.
July 7, 6:33 p.m.: Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police went to Bay Road at Shelburne Road for a pick-up truck on fire. By the time they arrived it had been extinguished.
July 8, 12:36 p.m.: A vehicle hit a tree at Harbor Road and South Gate Road. The 35-year-old driver was uninjured, but there was at least $3,000 worth of damage.
July 8, 2:47 p.m.: Lightning caused a brush fire on Bishop Road in Shelburne. It took fire fighters from Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg and Ferrisburgh more than an hour to put it out. Around 1.5 acres of corn were burned. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.
July 9, 6:09 a.m.: A caller reported it appeared someone had trespassed on a construction site at Spear Street and Webster Road. Property had been tampered with, but nothing was taken. Investigation is ongoing.
July 9, 8:09 a.m.: At a bus stop on Falls Road, police found a 44-year-old woman who had been reported for huffing, or illegally inhaling fumes, from a Dustoff compressed air computer cleaner. No criminal charges were filed.
July 9, 8:17 p.m.: Shelburne Fire Department Marine Unit went to a boat in Shelburne Bay where smoke had been reported, but everything was fine. On the way back a disabled boat was found and helped back to shore.
