Total reported incidents: 79
Traffic stops: 5
Warnings: 4
Tickets: 2
Medical Emergencies: 19
Domestic incidents: 5
Suspicious incidents: 7
Citizen Assists: 4
Thefts: 7
Fraud: 1
Car crashes: 1
Pending investigation: 6
Incidents:
July 25 at 12:49 a.m., police were called to a domestic incident at the Countryside Motel.
July 25 at 10:17 a.m., a resident’s car was stolen from Locust Hill, but found the next day in South Burlington.
July 25 at 2:25 p.m., license plates were stolen off someone’s car. The case is under investigation.
July 25 at 2:30 p.m., someone called police and asked them to destroy a toy gun she had in her possession. Police took the toy gun and destroyed it per the resident’s request.
July 25 at 8:36 p.m., a resident’s mailbox was reportedly vandalized.
July 25 at 9:56 p.m., Andrew Lavalle, 37, of Shelburne was issued a citation on an outstanding warrant.
July 26 at 10:41 a.m., a walk-in reported that her neighbor on Ridgefield Road had been aggressive toward her while she was dropping off a gift to another neighbor. Then, another person walked into the station to report that a woman had trespassed on his property. The intruding individuals were both issued trespass notices.
July 26 at 9:34 p.m., orange and green flares were spotted across the lake from Shelburne Farms, and the Coast Guard was notified, but police could not locate anything.
July 27 at 2:03 p.m., a man was reportedly passed out in front of the old Sirloin Saloon. Officers checked on the man and determined he was resting after a long bike ride.
July 27 at 2:55 p.m., police persuaded a man refusing to leave the Harbor Place property to leave.
July 27 at 3:33 p.m., a Howard Center worked assisted police with a juvenile who was reportedly out of control.
July 27 at 3:45 p.m., a dealer plate was taken from a car out from Almartin Volvo. The case is under investigation.
July 28 at 10:55 a.m., someone at Shelburne Bay Senior Living was trapped inside a malfunctioning elevator. Shelburne fire and rescue managed to open the elevator and get the person out.
July 28 at 11:34 a.m., a caller reported receiving harassing phone calls and messages from an ex-boyfriend. A report was taken, and the man was issued a trespass notice.
July 28 at 2:38 p.m., items were taken from someone’s car at the Shelburne Shopping Park.
July 28 at 2:45 p.m., another theft of items from a car was reported at Shelburne Green.
July 29 at 12:17 a.m., someone reported their friend’s truck was stolen and was parked at the Shelburne Bay Plaza, but officials could not find the vehicle matching the description.
July 29 at 8:09 a.m., items were taken from someone’s car at VIP Tire. The case is under investigation.
July 29 at 12:16 p.m., multiple fire agencies from Shelburne, Burlington, Charlotte and more assisted in extinguishing a residential fire on Steeplebush Road. No injuries were reported.
July 29 at 3:03 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road near Harbor Road.
July 29 at 3:41 p.m., a guest staying at the North Star Motel told police their medication had been stolen.
July 30 at 7:19 a.m., Shelburne police assisted Department of Children and Families with a report of sexual assault that may have occurred in Shelburne. The case is under investigation.
July 30 at 8:16 p.m., police intervened in a verbal fight at the Countryside Motel. The parties were separated.
