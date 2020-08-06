Incidents: 130
Fire calls: 5
July 24, 2:38 p.m.: A car was keyed at an apartment on Henry Street.
July 24, 11:45 p.m.: Again?! Three cars driving on Spear Street near Bishop Road were hit by someone throwing eggs from a passing car. Police found egg cartons just south of Westview Drive and Webster Road.
July 25, 11:32 p.m.: Shelburne Police went to help South Burlington Police with a welfare check but when they arrived South Burlington Police had already administered Narcan, a medication commonly used for opioid overdose.
July 26, 2:37 a.m.: Police found a party on Harrington Avenue to be unreasonably noisy. The partiers agreed to keep it down.
July 26, 4:13 a.m.: After leaving Vergennes, a tractor-trailer truck traveling north on Highway 7 hit a manhole cover, puncturing its fuel tank. The truck stopped in Charlotte and Shelburne Police helped with traffic while the leak was tended to.
July 27, 1:34 a.m.: A 2006 Audi A4 hit a wooden guard rail. Neither the driver nor his two passengers were seriously injured.
July 27, 11:46 p.m.: A guest at North Star Motel spit in the face of a housekeeper after being evicted.
July 28, 12:10 a.m.: An intruder reported on Summerfield Road turned out to be a raccoon – the critter was escorted off the property.
July 28, 10:51 p.m.: Police checked a vehicle parked at the Jiffy Mart on Shelburne Road with temporary New Jersey plates. It was not stolen.
July 28, 4:07 p.m.: Neighbors living in apartments on Henry Street have been threatening each other on and off for months and got a talking-to by police.
July 28, 8:13 p.m.: Police went to Shelburne Road near Ridgefield Road to see about three cows that were in the road, but the runaway bovines had reconsidered their escape before police arrived and herded themselves back to their field.
July 29, 10:50 a.m.: Police helped a lost tractor-trailer driver near Spear Street and Barstow Road find his way.
July 30, 6:04 a.m.: Police went to Folino’s Wood Fired Pizza because of a report about smoke. There was nothing on fire. The stove at the restaurant burns all day, every day so smoke is visible.
July 30, 10:43 a.m.: A man yelling on the front lawn of Dutch Mill Motel was referred to First Call, a counseling service.
July 30, 11:33 a.m.: A woman living on Nashville Road called police to say a license plate had been stolen from a vehicle she has not driven for a while because it doesn’t run. She realized the plate had been stolen when she got tickets in the mail for not paying at toll booths in New Jersey and Massachusetts with a picture of her tag. Whoops.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
