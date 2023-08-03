Total reported incidents: 75
Traffic stops: 22
Warnings: 13
Tickets: 10
Medical emergencies: 29
Mental health incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 3
Agency assists: 2
Citizen assists: 4
Welfare check: 1
Motor vehicle complaints: 1
Automobile incidents: 5
Car crash: 3
Animal problem: 2
Theft: 10
Fraud: 1
Alarms: 3
Pending investigations: 10
July 24 at 9:08 a.m., a Shelburne Road resident told police items were taken from their home, and police are now investigating.
July 24 at 3:36 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road. Some injuries were reported, but everyone refused transport to the hospital.
July 24 at 8:01 p.m., police found an unused campsite near Shelburne Road after a resident called the police.
July 25 at 4:55 p.m., Aubuchon Hardware reported a retail theft.
July 26 at 6:05 a.m., police were called to deal with an intoxicated person near the Shelburne Shopping Park.
July 26 at 7:21 a.m., police received several reports of items stolen from residents’ cars on Falls Road throughout the day.
July 26 at 2:20 p.m., a retail theft was reported at the Route 7 Deli. Police are investigating.
July 26 at 3:53 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs and is under investigation.
July 26 at 4:40 p.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne and Falls roads.
July 28 at 1:01 p.m., a bear was reportedly hanging around the entrance of Shelburne Town Beach.
July 28 at 6:28 p.m., a caller reported some items had been stolen from their storage unit at Route 7 Climate Storage.
