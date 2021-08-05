Incidents: 159
Medical calls: 38
Medical transports: 27
Fire calls: 6
Arrests: 3 (1 theft, attempt to elude, violation of conditions of release; 1 aggravated assault; 1 driving while license suspended)
Incidents:
July 23 at 12:40 p.m., police didn’t find anything amiss at the North Star Motel after a 911 call and hang-up.
July 23 at 4:30 p.m., a minor two-car crash at Shelburne and Webster roads didn’t result in injuries.
July 23 at 4:54 p.m., officers helped with a concert at Shelburne Museum.
July 23 at 7:46 p.m., neither car nor driver were injured when a vehicle went off Pond Road and got stuck in mud. Police helped until the vehicle was towed.
July 23 at 10:25 p.m., a fire alarm sounded a false alarm on Hunters Way.
July 24 at 1:10 p.m., police spoke to a man sitting in the road with some of his belongings near Bay and Harbor roads. They gave him a ride home.
July 24 at 1:17 p.m., minor two-car crash with no injuries at Shelburne Road and Church Street.
July 24 at 1:50 p.m., a dog was running like … a dog … near Irish Hill Road and Spear Street. The animal control officer was notified about the canine antics.
July 24 at 9:39 p.m., lots of people called about a fire in a field near Palmer’s Sugar House, but the fire department said it was permitted.
July 24 at 9:59 p.m., a BurlyAxe throwing cage proved too burly for the railroad overpass on Bay Road and got stuck. Bay Road was closed for nearly an hour, but the bridge didn’t appear to have been damaged, police said.
July 24 at 10:14 p.m., two cars collided near Shelburne and Bostwick roads, but one left the scene. Damage was minor.
July 25 at 3:47 a.m., an officer couldn’t find a medium-sized dog with a white coat and brown head on the lam near Falls and Marsett roads.
July 25 at 10:52 a.m., after a child became aggressive toward their mother as she was driving them to the University of Vermont Medical Center for crisis evaluation, Shelburne Rescue took the child the rest of the way.
July 25 at 2:08 p.m., a dog’s owners had to pick it up at the police station after police removed it from a hot vehicle at Shelburne Museum.
July 26 at 7:12 a.m., a caller reported someone appeared to be trying to get into the abandoned Sirloin Saloon, but police couldn’t find anyone and the building was secure.
July 26 at 8:28 a.m., police couldn’t find a drone flying near Mount Philo Road.
July 26 at 12:43 p.m., police couldn’t find a person at the Quality Inn, who reportedly had said things indicating they might hurt themself.
July 26 at 2:59 p.m., a person living on Morgan Drive couldn’t get their gas oven to stop heating. Shelburne Police and Rescue fixed the problem.
July 26 at 4:15 p.m., two cars had a minor mishap on Bostwick Road with no injuries.
July 26 at 10:34 p.m., there was a false fire alarm on Collamer Circle.
July 27 at 2:34 p.m., police suggested appropriate outreach services to a couple arguing at Harbor Place.
July 27 at 2:56 p.m., police arrived at Kinney Drugs just as a woman who had reportedly stolen wine was leaving. She was banned from the property.
July 28 at 12:07 a.m., police, who went to the Quality Inn because a woman was reportedly creating a disturbance and being aggressive toward the staff, said she was very intoxicated and took her to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
July 28 at 4:35 a.m., police attempted to pull over people riding a go-cart and a minibike near Chef Leu’s House Asian Restaurant. The go-cart drove onto the Kinney Drugs property where the driver lost control. Jesse Creller, 38, who police said doesn’t have a home, was arrested and charged with theft, attempting to elude police and violations of the conditions of his release. Neither the other driver nor the minibike have been found, but police are continuing to look. The go-cart and minibike were stolen from Tractor Supply.
July 28 at 9:49 a.m., Brandy Larock, 37, of Hinesburg, wrecked on Dorset Street and was charged with driving while license was suspended and taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
July 28 at 12:34 p.m., a black Nissan Altima and a blue RAV4 were stopped at the red light at Shelburne Road and Executive Drive when a third northbound vehicle rear-ended the RAV4 knocking it into the Altima. That driver fled the scene. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.
July 29 at 7:27 a.m., police believe two people forced their way into the Shelburne Farms Store during the night and burglarized it. Police ask that anyone who has information about this burglary call Shelburne Police at 802-985-8051.
July 29 at 9:34 a.m., a false CO detector alarm sounded at a home on Hullcrest Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
