Incidents: 177
Medical calls: 31
Medical transports: 19
Fire calls: 6
Arrests: 3
Incidents:
July 2 at 1:18 a.m., a man who had been banned from the T-Bird Motel was in front yelling, but not on motel property. After a conversation with police, he agreed to leave, and police gave him a ride.
July 2 at 1:39 a.m., police couldn’t find a woman nor the vehicle she reportedly jumped from and chased eastbound on Allen Road from Shelburne Road.
July 2 at 12:05 p.m., there was no fire at a home on Davis Avenue, despite what an alarm claimed.
July 2 at 12:14 p.m., police are looking for the driver of a Volvo truck with a red trailer that rear-ended a woman on Shelburne Road. After the collision, the driver agreed to meet with the woman he hit in a nearby parking lot but left the scene headed south.
July 2 at 4:05 p.m., police helped a woman who slid off a muddy Pond Road until a wrecker arrived.
July 2 at 6:32 p.m. cows were partying at the Shelburne Pond Access but ambled away when police arrived. Officers monitored the animals until their guardian showed up.
July 2 at 7:35 p.m., police found a man at the train station shouting. The man said he’d been given a ride from New York and dropped off in Shelburne to buy a rowboat. Police found a relative in New York who agreed to give the man a ride back.
July 3 at 9:49 p.m., after a conversation with an officer, a man who was shooting off fireworks on Pine Haven Shores Lane stopped.
July 4 at 3:25 a.m., a man wandered through campsites at Shelburne Campground screaming. He told police he had been suffering from nightmares, but he would knock it off.
July 4 at 9:03 p.m., police couldn’t find a woman who was reported as sleeping on a bench at the train station.
July 4 at 9:17 p.m., guests of the Dutchmill Motel returned to their room after being gone for a few days to find a woman they didn’t know. Jessica Jordan, 41, of Barre, was charged with trespassing.
July 5 at 2:53 a.m., police stopped a person driving, who had been reported for taking things from a room at the T-Bird Motel, and discovered it was his stuff. But they also discovered the driver, Todd Wells, 44, who is without a home, was driving with a suspended license in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. Wells was arrested and the vehicle was towed.
July 5 at 9:17 a.m., a man who was creating a disturbance at the Village Mobil was asked to leave. Social services were offered.
July 5 at 11:51 a.m., a caller asked to talk to an officer about a domestic dispute. After a conversation with those involved in the disagreement, no charges were filed.
July 5 at 2:50 p.m., two cars had minor crash with no injuries at Spear Street and Bishop Road.
July 5 at 3:55 p.m., a vehicle was damaged when it struck and killed a bobcat at Shelburne and Webster roads. The game warden was notified.
July 5 at 5:31 p.m., burned food at a home on Acorn Lane set off a fire alarm.
July 6 at 1:38 p.m., an excavator working construction south of the Days Inn struck a gas line. Shelburne and Charlotte fire departments were dispatched. Vermont Gas took care of the hazard.
July 6 at 4:32 p.m., a car hit mailboxes and a power pole on Route 116. No injuries.
July 6 at 4:54 p.m., the animal control officer was notified about an older German shepherd with a collar but no tags walking through a neighborhood near Hawley Road and Boulder Hill Drive.
July 7 at 10:30 a.m., a bus stopped near the Shelburne Museum on Shelburne Road because of an unresponsive woman. Shelburne Rescue took her to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
July 7 at 12:18 p.m., a silver 2017 Audi A4 driven by Nathan Richard, 30, of Milton, was entering Shelburne Road northbound from Champlain Drive when he collided with a black 2015 Chevrolet Truck headed north, driven by Harold Chamberlain, 74, of Burlington. Neither of the drivers were taken to the hospital. The Audi had to be towed. Police encourage anyone who saw the crash to call the police department.
July 7 at 12:25 p.m., a female alleged to have stolen things from Kinney Drugs was banned from the store.
July 7 at 3:55 p.m., police went to deal with a man and woman arguing at the North Star Motel. Both blamed the other, but neither wanted to file charges. The woman left.
July 7 at 4:23 p.m., police couldn’t find anyone camping on private property on Hillside Terrace.
July 7 at 10:17 p.m., police took an individual to the University of Vermont Medical Center for a court-ordered mental health evaluation.
July 8 at 10:17 a.m., a man who left his vehicle unlocked on Toad Lane had things taken from it overnight.
July 8 at 10:30 a.m., police went to Harbor Place to talk to a man who had been banned from there. He left without incident.
July 8 at 10:41 a.m., a man who left his vehicle unlocked on Shelburne Road had things taken from it overnight.
July 8 at 11:09 a.m., a small outboard motor was taken from Shelburne Museum.
July 8 at 12:45 p.m., police found a woman who was alleged to have taken sunglasses from Kinney Drugs and recovered the sunglasses. They also found Kirsten Bothwell, 35, of Shelburne, had an extraditable warrant from New Hampshire, and she was arrested.
July 8 at 5:10 p.m., cows were boogieing on Pond Road again. Officers attempted to herd them, but they were uncooperative. The owner was notified.
July 8 at 6:28 p.m., officers couldn’t find a sick or injured racoon on Wild Ginger Lane.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the State’s Attorney’s Office and can be amended or dropped. The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
