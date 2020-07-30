Incidents: 143
Fire incidents: 8
Medical calls: 27
Medical transports: 16
July 17, 9:13 p.m.: Police were called to an apartment on Shelburne Road where a tenant had a bat that refused to leave. Before an officer arrived, the bat was evicted.
July 17, 9:33 p.m.: A man showed a gun to guests at the Days Inn on Shelburne Road. It turned out to be a BB gun, and the man’s parole officer was notified.
July 17, 9:50 p.m.: A 2008 Toyota and a 2012 Hyundai had a fender-bender while headed south on Shelburne Road at Bostwick Road.
July 18, 9:53 a.m.: The Coast Guard and Shelburne Rescue searched Lake Champlain for an emergency signal from a smart watch but found nothing.
July 18, 6:16 p.m.: Why did the goats cross the road? Four goats showed up near the south gate at Shelburne Farms. Coming from a farm across the street, they apparently decided the grass was greener on the other side of Harbor Road. An officer shined his blue lights to warn vehicles about the escapee goats until their owners could retrieve them.
July 18, 6:20 p.m.: A wallet was found on Falls Road and turned into the police department. The owner was pleased to find his money was still in it.
July 18, 6:32 p.m.: A caller reported two yellow Labs were left in a car parked on Falls Road near the toy store. An officer found the car was parked in the shade and the temperature in the vehicle was cool. The dogs did not appear to have been there long.
July 18, 10:01 p.m.: The fire department doused an unattended fire on Spear Street that had not been extinguished properly and was smoldering.
July 18, 11:01 p.m.: Eggs were thrown from cars on Spear Street near Thomas Road. Police could not find egg throwers.
July 19, 10:02 a.m.: A cow walking down Spear Street was corralled and returned to its owner.
July 19, 8:47 p.m.: Police went to a home on Hullcrest Road to talk to the owner who rents a room to a tenant whose brother refuses to wear a mask when he visits. The police said that, short of evicting the tenant, there was not much the owner could do.
July 20, 12:02 a.m.: An assault was reported on LaPlatte Circle. No one has been charged, but the case is still being investigated.
July 20, 6:12 p.m.: More goats showed up in Harbor Road, near the north gate at Shelburne Farms. They were also returned to the apparently less-green side of the road.
July 21, 11:28 p.m.: A guest returned to their room at the North Star Motel to find $600 missing. Police are investigating and reviewing security video.
July 22, 3:16 p.m.: The pickup’s tailgate fell open while transporting a load of gravel on Falls Road near Marsett Road, spilling it in the road. One lane was closed and then the other as three neighbors and the driver spent a couple minutes sweeping off the road.
July 22, 10:46 p.m.: Vehicles heading south on Spear Street were egged by occupants of a vehicle traveling north near Southview Drive… about 200 yards from where vehicles were egged on July 18.
July 23, 11:49 p.m.: A 911 hang-up led police to the Shelburne Pond Access Road where a group was found drinking. All were underage. Their parents were called.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
