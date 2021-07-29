Incidents: 184
Medical calls: 30
Medical transports: 17
Fire calls: 4
Arrests: 2 (one simple assault, one driving under the influence)
Incidents:
July 16 at 2:09 a.m., Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg Police with a burglary at Ballards Corner Road.
July 16 at 8:17 a.m., two cars had a minor accident in front of the police station.
July 16 at 9:22 a.m., a vehicle hit a gas pump at Village Mobil on Shelburne Road. Police said all was OK.
July 16 at 1:52 p.m., a riding lawn mower caught fire on Collamer Circle. After the fire was extinguished, the mower was towed from the scene.
July 16 at 7:02 p.m., police could not find a sick or injured racoon that was reported near a home on Ockert Lane.
July 16 at 8:07 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with a runaway juvenile investigation at the T-Bird Motel.
July 16 at 9:04 p.m., after police talked to a man and woman arguing at Harbor Place, the woman left.
July 16 at 9:23 p.m., a tan Kona Process mountain bike with full suspension was stolen from a garage on Hullcrest Lane.
July 17 at 2:36 a.m., there wasn’t a fire or even smoke despite what a fire alarm claimed on Locust Hill.
July 17 at 3:52 a.m., Shelburne Police helped Vermont State Police with transporting an aggressive prisoner.
July 17 at 8:25 a.m., a false fire alarm at a business on Sage Court.
July 17 at 4:12 p.m., a man left a campground on Shelburne Road after an alleged fight. When police arrived, they talked to a woman who denied anything had happened. After management asked them to leave, they did.
July 17 at 6 p.m., a child at the T-Bird Motel who police checked on was fine.
July 17 at 7:35 p.m., Shelburne Police helped South Burlington Police with an argument at the Travelodge on Shelburne Road.
July 18 at 11:11 a.m., Abby Bray, 51, who is unhoused, allegedly assaulted another woman at the T-Bird Motel and was charged with simple assault.
July 18 at 12:48 p.m., after a conversation with police, no charges were filed against a man who allegedly was verbally aggressive toward Days Inn staff.
July 18 at 11:44 p.m., police couldn’t find someone screaming on Summit Circle.
July 19 at 2:34 a.m., a woman at Days Inn said a man was standing outside her window. He left before police arrived and they couldn’t find him.
July 19 at 5:23 a.m., an officer found a business in Shelburne Shopping Park with an unlocked door. They checked to make sure everything was OK and notified management.
July 19 at 12:01 p.m., an officer filed a report on someone who was allegedly making harassing phone calls to a woman on Falls Road.
July 19 at 5:37 p.m., rescue took a woman to the hospital who was injured biking near School Street and Harbor Road. It doesn’t appear a vehicle was involved.
July 19 at 7:53 p.m., police talked to a couple arguing at Countryside Motel. The man was banned from the property and left.
July 19 at 9:45 p.m., police couldn’t find fireworks that had been reported on Webster Road.
July 20 at 1:36 a.m., police identified two suspicious men on Sage Court. They were released.
July 20 at 2:05 a.m., a caller was worried about an older man staggering down the sidewalk near Shelburne and Webster roads, but police couldn’t find him.
July 20 at 3:49 a.m., police found an unlocked door at the Christmas Loft when a burglary alarm went off, but everything inside appeared settled down for a long July night. Santa’s helpers were notified about the door.
July 20 at 5:31 p.m., police talked to a man reported as suspicious near Bayfield Drive. He was uncooperative but did leave.
July 20 at 7:30 p.m., police helped on Acorn Lane until the highway department arrived to move a tree that had fallen across the road.
July 21 at 5:38 a.m., police helped fish and game with an injured deer on Harbor Road.
July 21 at 11:06 a.m., a man at a bus stop near Shelburne and Martindale roads was reportedly aggressive with Green Mountain Transit employees. Police advised him to leave and he did.
July 21 at 11:16 a.m., another man — this time at Harbor Place — was reportedly being aggressive toward staff. Police gave him a ride to Burlington.
July 21 at 4:23 p.m., a utility company struck what they worried was a gas line on Acorn Lane. Vermont Gas found the line was no longer in use — silent and not deadly.
July 22 at 9:23 a.m., work on an elevator on Winter Haven Road caused a 911 call and hang-up, so it wasn’t an emergency.
July 22 at 2:46 p.m., police are investigating a report of a woman taking things from Kinney Drugs by hiding them in a baby stroller and a purse.
July 22 at 4:21 p.m., there wasn’t an emergency at Harbor Place after a 911 call and hang-up.
July 22 at 4:36 p.m., there also wasn’t an emergency 15 minutes later at a home on Route 116 after another 911 call and hang-up.
July 22 at 11:55 p.m., police stopped a southbound vehicle near Lime Kiln Road on Shelburne Road for driving erratically. Brandon Mason, 25, of Barre was charged with driving under the influence.
