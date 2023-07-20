Total reported incidents: 66
Traffic stops: 18
Warnings: 9
Tickets: 9
Arrests: 1
Medical emergencies: 17
Suspicious incidents: 4
Domestic incidents: 2
Agency assists: 8
Citizen assists: 8
Welfare check: 2
Motor vehicle complaints: 2
Automobile incidents: 3
Car crash: 7
Animal problem: 2
Theft: 2
Fraud: 1
Harassment: 1
Alarms: 1
Pending investigations: 4
July 10 at 12:46 a.m., a caller reported being verbally assaulted by her boyfriend at the T-Bird Motel and wanted police to remove him from their room. Police arrived and the man agreed to leave for the night; no further action was taken.
July 10 at 12:14 p.m., a two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Shelburne Road.
July 10 at 3:56 p.m., a second two-car crash on Shelburne Road was reported with no injuries.
July 10 at 4 p.m., a fraud complaint was reported to police from Covington Lane.
July 11 at 10:04 a.m., a car crash that occurred earlier in the day on Wake Robin Drive was reported to police.
July 12 at 12:55 p.m., a retail theft was reported from Kinney Drugs. Police are investigating the matter.
July 12 at 1 p.m., a retail theft was reported at Tractor Supply. The incident is under investigation.
July 12 at 2:06 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne and Falls roads. One of the patients sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital by Charlotte Rescue.
July 13 at 2:01 p.m., the New York City Police Department asked Shelburne police to help locate a stolen vehicle, but the car could not be found.
July 13 at 10:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance at the T-Bird Motel was reported to police, and a woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
July 14 at 1:16 p.m., Shelburne police assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s office in North Carolina with finding a missing individual, who was at their mother’s residence on Grey Rock Road.
July 15 at 12:08 a.m., an individual told police they were receiving threatening messages.
July 15 at 2:49 a.m., Melody Phillips, 38, of Winooski, was issued a citation for domestic assault after her mother reported a domestic disturbance between the two while they were driving, police said.
July 15 at 11:33 a.m., a caller told police that they found a large snack behind VIP Tire. Vermont Fish and Game officers later identified the snake as a ball python and provided a contact to turn the snake over to.
July 15 at 8:37 p.m., police are investigating a weapons offense on Henry Street, after a neighbor told police that an individual had displayed a gun outside his residence.
