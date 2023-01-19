Total reported incidents: 54
Traffic stops: 36
Warnings: 24
Tickets: 18
Medical emergencies: 22
Mental health incidents: 1
Suspicious incidents: 8
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 6
Citizen assists: 9
Welfare check: 2
Automobile incidents: 1
Car crash: 1
Theft: 1
Fraud: 2
Harassment: 1
Alarms: 2
Pending investigations: 4
Jan. 9 at 8:43 a.m., a caller reported a domestic disturbance between a mother and daughter. Police helped to mediate the dispute.
Jan. 9 at 8:14 p.m., a man was yelling in the parking lot of the T-Bird Motel. Officers found the man, who was injured, and called EMS. He was transported to the hospital.
Jan. 9 at 11:50 p.m., someone told police they were receiving threatening calls and text messages. The case is under investigation.
Jan. 10 at 2:44 p.m., a fraud complaint was taken for a Boulder Hill Drive resident, and the case is under investigation
Jan. 10 at 6:06 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne and Lower Webster roads with injuries. All patients refused transport to the hospital.
Jan. 11 at 10:38 a.m., a retail theft was reported at Kinney Drugs. Officers could not find the individual involved and the case is under investigation
Jan. 11 at 3:58 p.m., another resident reported a fraud complaint. The case is pending further investigation.
Jan. 15 at 4:13 p.m., an erratic motorist was pulled over on Shelburne Road and Executive Drive.
Jan. 15 at 6:42 p.m., a guest refused to leave his room at Harbor Place, and there was reportedly another guest in the room with a knife and gun, a caller told police. Shelburne and South Burlington police eventually mediated the dispute, and no weapons were found in the room.
Jan. 15 at 10:22 p.m., gunshots were reported by a Sycamore Street resident, but police could not find the source of the noise.
