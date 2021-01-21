Incidents: 185
Medical calls: 34
Medical transports: 22
Fire calls: 3
Arrests: 1
Jan. 8 at 3:59 a.m., officers suggested a guest at Countryside Motel complaining about noise from another room call them when the noise is happening.
Jan. 8 at 9:51 a.m., Shelburne Police ran a background check for a Charlotte Fire and Rescue applicant.
Jan. 9 at 3:27 a.m., Quarrelers, not carolers — officers found it was not opera but yelling coming from a room at Harbor Place. The quarrelers separated for the evening.
Jan. 9 at 9:28 a.m., when a burglar alarm went off at the Waldorf School, officers found an unlocked door but no evidence of a break-in.
Jan. 9 at 10:43 a.m., police could not find a suspicious man reported walking along the median on Shelburne Road.
Jan 9 at 12:41 p.m., police did a child car seat inspection and installation.
Jan. 9 at 3:42 p.m., a man who had been arguing with a woman at Countryside Motel left before police arrived, but he was found nearby. Both of the arguers agreed their conflict had only been verbal.
Jan. 9 at 3:54 p.m., police are looking for the owner of a debit card found on Shelburne Road in the village.
Jan. 9 at 8:27 p.m., a guest at Harbor Place reported video games, money and other things had been taken from them.
Jan. 10 at 4:42 p.m., officers talked to a guest and the person they said was repeatedly harassing them at North Star Motel.
Jan. 11 at 1:02 p.m., police found a vehicle that had been reported for erratic driving at Harbor Place. Ryan Chamberlain, 27, of Winooski, was found not to be impaired, but he was in violation of a court-ordered curfew. He was cited for violation of conditions of release.
Jan. 11 at 2:09 p.m., a man and woman were arguing at Harbor Place. After talking to them, police didn’t file charges.
Jan. 12 at 8:36 a.m., Ethan Bisbee, 92, was found dead at Wake Robin. The medical examiner’s office said there was no foul play.
Jan. 12 at 12:08 p.m., Shelburne Police help South Burlington Police in responding to an alarm at Panera Bread.
Jan. 12 at 1:12 p.m., police spoke to an intoxicated man at Harbor Place. He left without incident.
Jan. 13 at 3:16 p.m., two juvenile females were banned from Kinney Drugs for shoplifting.
Jan. 14 at 1:48 a.m., police responded to a family fight at the Quality Inn from a room where threats of physical harm were reported as being heard. Officers talked with the occupants and outreach services were offered.
Jan. 14 at 3:24 a.m., officers found a woman screaming and talking loudly to herself at Tracy Lane and School Street was OK.
Jan. 14 at 8:56 a.m., a man who had been screaming in front of Harbor Place was found at a nearby bus stop. He was upset because he had lost a lens from his glasses. An officer helped him find it.
