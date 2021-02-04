Police incidents: 170
Medical calls: 16
Medical transports: 14
Fire calls: 0
Arrests: 2
Jan. 22 at 10:36 a.m., police helped remove an unwanted guest from Harbor Place. The man was offered support services and left without incident.
Jan. 22 at 4:22 p.m., an officer helped a person on Covington Lane shut off his water which was leaking from his boiler.
Jan. 22 at 8:42 p.m., officers talked to a guest at Dutch Mill Motel about turning down the music.
Jan. 23 at 4:28 a.m., a guest at the T-Bird Motel thought he might have had some medication stolen.
Jan. 24 at 6:50 p.m., a man left a family fight at the Quality Inn before the police arrived. The man involved has been identified and is being sought for violating his probation.
Jan. 24 at 9:24 p.m., Shelburne and Hinesburg police went to a reported assault at Countryside Motel. David Anderson, 43, of Essex Junction, was taken into custody and released after being charged with domestic assault.
Jan. 25 at 12:09 a.m., police didn’t find a family fight at an apartment at Olde Orchard Park but did find a loud television.
Jan. 25 at 1:31 a.m., less than an hour and half later, Shelburne Police returned to help with a possible overdose at Olde Orchard Park until South Burlington Fire and Rescue arrived.
Jan. 25 at 10:10 a.m., police found tire tracks and debris leading to a cracked power pole at Webster Road and Spear Street, but no vehicle. The investigation continues.
Jan. 25 at 2:53 p.m., a couple at the Quality Inn said they had been loud but weren’t arguing.
Jan. 25 at 4:08 p.m., police were summoned to an argument over dinner on Harrington Avenue. Outreach services were offered. The man left. No criminal charges were filed.
Jan. 26 at 10:59 a.m., police served a subpoena to a person at a Shelburne village business for Windsor County Court.
Jan. 26 at 4:46 p.m., attempted fraud was reported on Thompson Road.
Jan. 27 at 6:45 a.m., Premier Strength and Performance on Shelburne Road was broken into and things were taken. The investigation continues.
Jan. 27 at 9:37 a.m., a woman requesting help at Harbor Place was taken to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
Jan. 27 at 1:17 p.m., a man at the Days Inn called 911, asked for police and hung up. When police arrived, he said he had been assaulted by a woman. Police could not find any injuries or other evidence of an assault. However, the man, Kenneth Campbell, 54, of St. Albans, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. He was cited.
Jan. 27 at 8:13 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police by looking for a person believed to be staying at the T-Bird Motel, but they had flown the coop.
Jan. 28 at 7:35 p.m., police went to check on the welfare of a person at North Star Motel who was believed to be in an abusive relationship, but they were OK at the time. Outreach services were offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.