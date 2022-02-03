Total incidents: 53
Jan. 21 at 1:20 p.m., a person at Wake Robin reported a fraudulent account was opened in their name.
Jan. 21 at 1:53 p.m., a small stove fire brought Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue to a home on Ockert Lane.
Jan. 21 at 2:24 p.m., a Shelburne officer helped Hinesburg Police with a juvenile problem at CVU.
Jan. 21 8:40 p.m., police checked on a man with mobility issues at the T-Bird Motel.
Jan. 21 at 11:17 p.m., officers talked to guests arguing at T-Bird Motel.
Jan. 22 at 10:07 a.m., an officer found a vehicle reported to be part of a road rage incident. The alleged victim was mostly uncooperative.
Jan. 22 at 12:59 p.m., found Frederick Spencer, 98, dead on Covington Lane. No foul play is suspected.
Jan. 23 at 10:45 a.m., police went to the Village Wine and Coffee Shop to help with a person who was trespassing. They left without incident.
Jan. 23 at 11:17 a.m., there was a minor vehicle crash at Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive. One of the vehicles left the scene. Police are investigating.
Jan. 23 at 11:45 a.m., police helped Sex Offender Registry with compliancy checks.
Jan. 23 at 9:49 p.m., police talked to people who were arguing on Addie Lane.
Jan. 24 at 10:02 a.m., someone stole merchandise at Fisher Auto Parts with a fraudulent transaction. An investigation continues.
Jan. 24 at 12:39 p.m., someone complained that a man was walking in the middle of the northbound lane at Shelburne Road at Harbor Place, but police didn’t find anyone.
Jan. 26 at 10:53 a.m., police and the University of Vermont Rescue could not resuscitate a man at the T-Bird Motel. The death of Michael Ray, 53, of Shelburne, was determined to not be suspicious.
Jan. 26 at 11:58 a.m., police stood by as the Department for Children and Families contacted a family at the Shelburne Campground.
Jan. 27 at 11:18 a.m., something was taken from a vehicle on Morse Drive and the complainant didn’t know when.
Jan. 27 at 11:55 a.m., police went to a home on Acorn Lane where the front door was open and the dogs had been out. They found no evidence of forced entry, and nothing was amiss.
Jan. 27 at 11:28 p.m., police talked to people arguing at the North Star Motel, but no charges were filed.
