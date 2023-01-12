Total reported incidents: 61
Traffic stops: 34
Warnings: 14
Tickets: 21
Medical emergencies: 22
Suspicious incidents: 6
Domestic incidents: 1
Agency assists: 2
Citizen assists: 12
Automobile incidents: 2
Car crash: 4
Animal problem: 1
Theft: 4
Harassment: 1
Vandalism: 3
Alarms: 4
Pending investigations: 8
Jan. 2 at 9:32 a.m., police received a call of a missing person but, while the officer was speaking with the caller, the dispatcher determined the missing person had been transported to the hospital from a location in South Burlington. Police there determined she was staying with a friend and was fine.
Jan. 2 at 10:13 a.m., police escorted a woman who was trespassing in Kinney Drugs off the property.
Jan. 3 at 7:01 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive. No injuries were reported.
Jan. 3 at 3:55 p.m., a woman told police things had been stolen from her car. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Jan. 3 at 5:49 p.m., a man exiting Walgreens reported his car missing. Surveillance video showed another customer with a similar car mistakenly took the wrong car and left. The missing vehicle was eventually located and both drivers were reunited with their vehicles.
Jan. 3 at 7:20 p.m., a retail theft was reported from Tractor Supply. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Jan. 4 at 1:05 a.m., someone was reportedly screaming near Brentwood Drive, but police could not find anyone.
Jan. 4 at 8:52 a.m., a driver was given a ticket for passing a school bus while the red lights were activated on Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive.
Jan. 4 at 9:03 a.m., someone’s vehicle was vandalized on Locust Hill Road. The case is pending additional leads.
Jan. 4 at 12:46 p.m., a caller told police they had been receiving threatening remarks from a coworker. A harassment report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Jan. 4 at 2:41 p.m., Colin Jones, 58, of Shelburne was reported as unresponsive at Harbor Place and was later pronounced dead by EMS. Officers determined the death was not suspicious.
Jan. 4 at 8:07 p.m., a retail theft was reported from Kinney Drugs. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Jan. 6 at 7:16 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road with no injuries.
Jan. 6 at 9:33 a.m., a theft of items was reported from a residence at Wake Robin. A theft report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Jan. 6 at 5:07 p.m., a one-car crash was reported on Locust Hill, with injuries to the driver. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Jan. 6 at 9:04 p.m., a caller told police they heard someone using what sounded like a chainsaw near Creekside Drive, but officers were unable to locate anything.
Jan. 7 at 9:46 a.m., a resident’s home on Northern Heights Drive was vandalized. A vandalism report was taken, and the case is under investigation.
Jan. 8 at 1:02 a.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road and one of the vehicles fled the scene. Shelburne police and state police were dispatched, who eventually found the car that fled and took the driver into custody.
