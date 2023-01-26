Total reported incidents: 46
Traffic stops: 22
Warnings: 20
Tickets: 9
Medical emergencies: 22
Suspicious incidents: 5
Agency assists: 4
Automobile incidents: 2
Car crash: 3
Theft: 2
Fraud: 1
Alarms: 3
Pending investigations: 3
Jan. 16 at 1:51 p.m., a caller reported a theft of items from their Wake Robin Drive residence. The case is pending further information.
Jan. 16 at 4:49 p.m., a second caller from Wake Robin Drive told police items had been taken from them. The case is pending further information.
Jan. 16 at 7:33 p.m., someone called the cops because a tractor trailer parked behind VIP Tires had an open door. The officer determined the trailer was filled with old tires and there was nothing suspicious.
Jan. 17 at 9:55 a.m., a man on Shelburne Road reported finding bags and a cart near his property and told police he thought someone was camping under his boat. The items appeared to be from a homeless person, police said, and the property owner was told he could dispose of them.
Jan. 17 at 3:40 p.m., police took a call of a fraud complaint from the Terraces, and the case is pending further investigation.
Jan. 17 at 4:22 p.m., Shelburne Police assisted a motorist with her disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road and Pine Haven Shores.
Jan. 18 at 11:32 p.m., Shelburne Rescue assisted Hinesburg at a car crash on Lewis Creek Road and Silver Street. Shelburne EMS transported the patient to the hospital.
Jan. 20 at 8:46 a.m., a caller reported someone creating a disturbance on a Green Mountain Transit bus. Police removed the person and transported them to the Countryside Motel.
Jan. 20 at 5:23 p.m., a one-car collision was reported with injuries on Cheesefactory Road. The patient refused transport to the hospital.
Jan. 20 at 7:71 p.m., another one-car crash was reported on Irish Hill Road. Police reported some injuries, but the patient refused transport to the hospital.
Jan. 22 at 12:40 p.m., police responded to Champlain Valley Union High School after a Shelburne resident posted a threatening Snapchat post. Police talked with a juvenile and their parents and it was determined not to be a credible threat.
Jan. 22 at 8:39 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive with no injuries.
