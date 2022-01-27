Total incidents: 48
Medical calls: 19
Medical transports: 9
Fire calls: 3
Arrests: 1
Incidents:
Jan. 14 at 12:01 a.m., police left a message for a person whose debit card was found near Aubuchon Hardware.
Jan. 14 at 12:44 a.m., when police visited a home on Shelburne Road where a 911 call and hang-up originated, they determined the call was the result of a verbal domestic dispute. No charges were filed.
Jan. 14 at 11:49 a.m., a faulty ventilation fan was the culprit that summoned Shelburne Fire and Rescue and engines from Charlotte and South Burlington to a building at the Commons on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 14 at 10:16 p.m., a person on Bay Road indicated on social media they might hurt themselves. Officers found they needed medical help and the University of Vermont Rescue took them to the hospital in Burlington.
Jan. 15 at 8:25 p.m., police responded to another verbal disagreement, this time at a home on Martindale Road.
Jan. 16 at 11:15 a.m., a woman left the Tractor Supply without paying for a chainsaw. Police are looking for her.
Jan. 16 at 2:26 p.m., a burst water pipe caused a fire alarm to go off at Vermont Day School.
Jan. 16 at 4:08 p.m., another fire alarm went off at Rice Lumber, but there wasn’t any fire or smoke.
Jan. 16 at 11:01 p.m., a large gathering in a room on Henry Street got too loud. After a conversation with police, they agreed to tone it down.
Jan. 17 at 2:46 a.m., police found two people who had allegedly rummaged through a vehicle on Pine Haven Shores Lane. In the process of identifying them, officers found that one of them, Cody Paquette, 26, of South Burlington, had court-ordered, pre-trial conditions of release that included a curfew, so he was arrested for unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release.
Jan. 18 at 10:23 a.m., it was the last straw for someone who reported a tractor-trailer for unloading hay and creating a traffic hazard on Dorset Street. But the hay haulers were gone when the police arrived.
Jan. 18 at 10:57 a.m., police went to check on someone on Champlain Drive who missed an appointment the day before. They weren’t home, but snow had been shoveled off the steps.
Jan. 18 at 3:44 p.m., a vehicle slid off Dorset Street. Passersby helped the driver get back on the road and the vehicle appeared undamaged.
Jan. 18 at 7:03 p.m., a person at Harbor Place was reportedly suffering from a mental health crisis. Ultimately, they agreed to let police take them to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Jan. 19 at 12:20 a.m., an officer helped someone locked out of their vehicle on Henry Street.
Jan. 19 at 9:18 a.m., Barbar Andic, 72, was found dead at the North Star Motel. The medical examiner was notified, and no foul play is suspected.
Jan. 19 at 10:36 a.m., several calls reported a man was being unruly at Kinney Drug after he was refused a refund. He was banned from the property.
Jan. 19 at 11:40 a.m., someone called police to say they slid off Shelburne Road near VIP Tires and had called a tow truck. When police arrived, the driver was gone. The vehicle was completely off the road and not a traffic hazard.
Jan. 19 at 5:21 p.m., a vehicle appeared undamaged after sliding off the road on a sharp curve on Shelburne-Hinesburg Road.
Jan. 20 at 7:33 a.m., there was a minor crash on Shelburne Road. After the drivers exchanged the necessary information, police didn’t file a formal crash report.
Jan. 20 at 8:03 p.m., police stopped a person near the Lighting House who appeared to be avoiding them. They admitted to stealing from Kinney Drugs and returned the stolen items. They were banned from the property.
