Incidents: 187
Medical calls: 30
Medical transports: 19
Fire calls: 3
Arrests: 1
Jan. 1 at 10:34 a.m., a crash in the parking lot of the Route 7 Deli the previous day was reported to police for insurance purposes.
Jan. 1 at 1:36 p.m., police went to the Quality Inn to see about a juvenile who was out of control and assaulting their mother. The situation had calmed down before officers arrived.
Jan. 1 at 7:11 p.m., police couldn’t find three men who set off fireworks near Spear Street and Brentwood Drive.
Jan. 1 at 7:34 p.m., police couldn’t find a woman who they went to check on at the Countryside Motel. The next day she was found and was safe.
Jan. 1 at 8:18 p.m., police spoke with a woman who contested the condition and delivery cost of a vehicle she had ordered with the delivery person. Ultimately, police said, the issues need to be addressed to the company that sold the car.
Jan. 2 at 12:25 a.m., a false carbon monoxide alarm sounded on Pine Haven Shores Road.
Jan. 2 at 9:26 p.m., when police showed up, unwanted guests at the Days Inn left — without incident.
Jan. 2 at 11:15 p.m., police returned to the Days Inn about two hours later to discuss decorum with an unruly guest. The matter was resolved without any charges being filed.
Jan. 3 at 3:03 a.m., police made the first of three visits to the Quality Inn to talk to a guest about his loud music. Police were back the next day at 10:30 a.m. when he turned it down again and at 10:09 p.m. when he finally just turned the music off.
Jan. 3 at 5:40 a.m., a guest at the Quality Inn asked police to check on her adult daughter who had not returned home. The daughter called the next day and said she was safe and on the way home.
Jan. 3 at 10:53 a.m., a woman who stole candy bars from Kinney Drugs was found at a nearby bus stop. She was banned from the property.
Jan. 3 at 1:21 p.m., two vehicles sideswiped each other on Shelburne Road. One of the drivers continued driving down Bay Road and went to Shelburne Farms where police found him. The drivers disagreed about whose fault the crash was. The damage was minor and there were no injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Jan. 3 at 3:42 p.m., on Shelburne Road near Webster Road, an officer found 11 vehicles parked in one of the southbound lanes. Those drivers had been transported by the raptor rapture of admiring a snowy owl. The officer suggested they postpone their personal end time by parking somewhere other than in the lane of traffic. And they saw the light and were moved to move.
Jan. 4 at 10:05 a.m., police went to Harbor Place where a woman had called 911. She was incoherent when they arrived and was transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue.
Jan. 4 at 10:40 a.m., police went to the Quality Inn to assist a former employer in recovering a vehicle from a former employee.
Jan. 4 at 5:44 p.m., a family fight on Harrington Avenue was settled without any charges being filed.
Jan. 4 at 9:29 p.m., officers spoke to people having a verbal disagreement on Henry Street. No charges were filed.
Jan. 5 at 1:23 a.m., a woman stopped by the Shelburne Police Department and asked for a ride to the hospital for mental health reasons. The police obliged.
Jan. 5 at 5:44 p.m., a person from out-of-state asked police to check on a relative on Locust Hill they hadn’t heard from since Christmas. The person was fine.
Jan. 5 at 6:05 p.m., an investigation continues into prescription medicines that were reported taken from a guest at the Quality Inn.
Jan. 5 at 7:04 p.m., a person staying at the Quality Inn reported he had gun magazines and ammunition stolen, but didn’t know when the theft occurred. He still had the firearms.
Jan. 6 at 12:18 a.m., police checked on a man at Days Inn whose relative was worried about him. He was fine.
Jan. 6 at 12:44 a.m., an erratic driver was stopped on Shelburne Road. Police found he was not intoxicated but sleepy.
Jan. 6 at 11:15 a.m., two people reported problems with a dog repeatedly running loose on Falls Road. The animal control officer was notified.
